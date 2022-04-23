The effects of a tumultuous 2020 were still evident in 2021. Now, the region’s business, political and civic leaders are helping bring their organizations into a new era. We hope this 13th edition of the In Charge list is not unlucky. Those on it embody what it means to be “in charge,” and it will be up to them to make sure the city and state continue their collective forward trajectory.
See the In Charge lists for other industries here.
Joe Chambers — Founder and Director, Musicians Hall of Fame: Oversees Municipal Auditorium-based museum that exhibits instruments owned and played by both well-known artists and behind-the-scenes session musicians. Former songwriter who inducted cultural attraction’s first class in 2006.
Jan Freitag — Senior VP of Lodging Insights, STR LLC: Known for his work with local and national media providing data related to hotel industry. Also serves as national director, hospitality analytics, for CoStar Group.
Henry Hicks — President and CEO, National Museum of African American Music: Leads nonprofit that unveiled 56,000-square-foot cultural attraction at Fifth + Broad. Was a White House fellow in 1998 under then-President Bill Clinton.
Steve Hinkley — President and CEO, Adventure Science Center: Has led educational attraction since July 2017. Tufts University graduate previously oversaw The Wolf Museum Of Exploration + Innovation in California.
Amanda Hite — President, STR LLC: With company since 2006, as president since 2011. Ex-Nashville Area Chamber of Commerce official is member of boards of directors of the American Hotel and Lodging Association, U.S. Travel Association and Executive Council of Women in Lodging.
Ashley Howell — Executive Director, Tennessee State Museum: Assumed role in 2017 and oversaw move to new home in late 2018. Previously worked at what is now Frist Art Museum.
Howard Kittell — President and CEO, Andrew Jackson’s Hermitage: Previously served as executive director at Shenandoah Valley Battlefields Foundation. In 2021, won Spirit of 1812 Award from National Society of the United States Daughters of 1812.
Jeff Lane — Owner, Lane Motor Museum: Established cultural attraction, which specializes in European vehicles of unusual design, in former Sunbeam Bakery warehouse in 2002. LMM offers more than 20 cars from Czech car-maker Tatra.
Bill Miller — Owner, Johnny Cash Museum, Nudie’s Honky Tonk & Patsy Cline Museum: Opened Cash Museum in 2013 and later added downtown attractions Nudie’s Honky Tonk, Cline Museum and live magic venue House of Cards. In 2018 bought building home to restaurant Skull’s where he plans Frank Sinatra-themed bar.
Dee Patel — Managing Director, The Hermitage Hotel: In position since 2019 and with downtown hotel since 2004, rising from original role of rooms executive. Oversees hotel and its Drusie & Darr and The Pink Hermit.
Colin Reed — Chairman and CEO, Ryman Hospitality Properties: Leads company that owns Grand Ole Opry, Ryman Auditorium and radio station WSM. In late 2021, RHP announced it would jump-start effort to acquire Block 21, the entertainment complex home to Austin City Limits.
Rob Schaedle — Managing Partner, Chartwell Hospitality: Co-founded hotel development entity in 2003 and later constructed and then sold Hilton Garden Inn in SoBro. Company developed Capitol View site with 10-story Hampton Inn and is now focused on getting Hilton Conrad opened at Midtown’s Broadwest.
Rick Schwartz — President, Nashville Zoo: Leader of exotic wildlife park that now annually welcomes 1 million-plus visitors.
Steve Smith — Owner, Tootsie’s Orchid Lounge: Man behind Nashville’s most legendary honky-tonk who also co-owns Rippy’s, Honky Tonk Central and The Diner. In 2018 opened four-story Fourth and Broadway building home to a Kid Rock honky-tonk.
Butch Spyridon — President, Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp.: Arguably the city’s most vocal tourism advocate. Helped lead effort to see the Music City Center come to fruition. Was key figure in landing 2019 NFL Draft event that drew major national attention.
Charles Starks — President and CEO, Music City Center: Oversees massive SoBro convention facility. Has been in position since March 2005.
Kyle Young — Director, Country Music Hall of Fame & Museum: Has led iconic downtown-based cultural attraction since 1999 and regularly posted record numbers pre-pandemic. Joined nonprofit in 1976 before becoming its head of education in 1978.
