The effects of a tumultuous 2020 were still evident in 2021. Now, the region’s business, political and civic leaders are helping bring their organizations into a new era. We hope this 13th edition of the In Charge list is not unlucky. Those on it embody what it means to be “in charge,” and it will be up to them to make sure the city and state continue their collective forward trajectory.
Chuck Allen — Executive VP and COO, Athlon Sports Communications: Has since 1997 run company known for its college and pro sports season preview annuals. Former U.S. Army captain. Sold AMG/Parade to The Arena Group earlier this year after having served as that entity’s president and CEO.
David Bailey — CEO and Co-Founder, BTC Media: Oversees company that publishes what it bills as world’s only print magazines about Bitcoin and blockchain industries. With interest in Bitcoin growing globally, BTC claims millions of readers.
LaDonna Boyd — President and CEO, R.H. Boyd Publishing: Runs family’s 116-year-old religious publishing company. In mid-2019 made $1 million contribution to the National Museum of African American Music. Father is Boyd Publishing Chairman Emeritus R.H. Boyd, who stepped down in late 2017 from running daily operations.
Frank Daniels — President, FW Publishing: Oversees parent company of Nashville Scene, Nfocus, Williamson HomePage and Nashville Post. Duke grad previously served as political columnist for The Tennessean.
Chris Ferrell — CEO, Endeavor Business Media: Founded B2B company in December 2017. Ex-Metro Councilmember and former CEO of then-Post parent SouthComm.
Carol Goss-Daniels — EVP, Tennessee Press Service: Oversees organization that provides government relations services, lobbying, management and oversight on behalf of the Tennessee Press Association. Former general manager of Clarksville Leaf-Chronicle.
Jasmine Hardin — General Manager, WSMV News4: Hired in December 2021 to replace Rene LaSpina. Previously served as GM of WVLT News.
John Ingram — Chairman, Ingram Content Group: Princeton and Vanderbilt grad also is lead owner of Major League Soccer franchise Nashville SC. Named chairman of Ingram Industries in 2008.
Ben Mandrell — President and CEO, LifeWay Christian Resources: Elected LifeWay’s 10th president in June 2019. Oversaw LifeWay’s $95 million sale of North Gulch building in May 2021. Announced in January company will move to Brentwood.
Stuart McWhorter — Partner, D17 Ventures: Veteran early-stage investor, former Entrepreneur Center CEO and recent state finance commissioner under Gov. Bill Lee has made headlines in recent years by investing in Shannon Terry’s Outsider and buying Kentucky Sports Radio and the Clemson Insider.
Rosetta Miller-Perry — Publisher and CEO, The Tennessee Tribune: Venerable elder stateswoman of local media sector launched the Tribune, generally considered Tennessee’s most influential African-American-owned publication, in 1991. Background includes work with the U.S. Navy, the late Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission.
Bob Mueller — Anchor, WKRN News2: Veteran and no-nonsense broadcast journalist has co-anchored WKRN’s main desk since 1982. Has been honored with three National Telly Awards and two National Communicator Awards.
Lyn Plantinga — VP and General Manager, WTVF NewsChannel 5: Previously served as WTVF’s station manager. Has been with broadcast entity since 1989 and in current role since 2014.
Erik Schelzig — Editor, Tennessee Journal: Ex-Associated Press reporter covered Tennessee state government and politics for 12 years before succeeding Ed Cromer as Tennessee Journal leader in 2017. Once worked for the Washington Post and German paper Der Spiegel.
Steve Swenson — President, Nashville Public Radio: Named to role in 2019. Has worked in Los Angeles, New York and Washington, D.C. Teams with Anita Bugg, VP of programming, to oversee public broadcasting station.
Shannon Terry — Co-Founder and Executive Chairman, Outsider: Serial entrepreneur behind Rivals and 247Sports who has cracked the code on niche digital properties. Outsider focuses on country music and outdoor lifestyle with 10 million users monthly. Also launched new college sports property On3.
Bud Walters — Founder, Cromwell Group Inc.: Oversees company he began in 1969. Company owns 31 radio stations in six markets in four states.
Phil Williams — Chief Investigative Reporter, WTVF NewsChannel 5: Tenacious hard news broadcast journalist who boasts three duPont-Columbia University Awards and a trio of George Foster Peabody Awards. Started decorated broadcast media career as a newspaperman.
