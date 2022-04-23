The effects of a tumultuous 2020 were still evident in 2021. Now, the region’s business, political and civic leaders are helping bring their organizations into a new era. We hope this 13th edition of the In Charge list is not unlucky. Those on it embody what it means to be “in charge,” and it will be up to them to make sure the city and state continue their collective forward trajectory.
Patricia Asp — Founder and Principal, ASPire: Former Community Education Partners and ServiceMaster exec who joined Compass in 2011 and was named president in 2019, taking over day-to-day role from Art Rebrovick. Worked for 25 years with Fortune 500 member The ServiceMaster Co.
Christie Berger — Executive Leadership Coach, CB Consulting: Launched firm in 2007 and has worked with small-biz leaders as well as Fortune 50 executives. Also was head of executive coaching for Belmont’s Center for Executive Education from 2011 to 2018 and founded Fusion Leader Circuit development program for women leaders and execs.
Bill Brown — CEO, A2B Advisors: Revived consulting business after nearly a decade as CEO of EHR workflow software venture Entrada, which he grew and sold to NextGen Healthcare in 2017 for about $34 million. Entrepreneur Center board member and executive-in-residence for incubator’s Project Healthcare program.
Kevin Cowherd — Senior Managing Director, Ankura: Tapped in late 2020 to succeed Beth Chase, who founded the former c3 consulting and led its 2018 sale to Ankura. Joined company in 2013 after more than two decades at IBM and specializes in HR, IT and sales work.
Jeff Drummonds — Managing Partner and CEO, LBMC: Works with leaders of firm’s audit, tax and advisory practices and chairs management committee. Prior to assuming managing partner position in 2015, served as partner-in-charge of the LBMC tax division. Works closely with Mark Burnette, shareholder and advisory practice leader who guides information security effort and joined LBMC in 2013.
David Furse — Co-Founder, Executive Aura: Former professor who built Nashville Consulting Group in 1980s and ‘90s and co-founded Executive Aura in 2012. Decorated ex-military man has been adjunct professor at Vanderbilt since ’02 and led development of EC’s mentor program.
Ryan Gallagher — CEO, InfoWorks: Former firm president who was chosen in early 2021 to succeed co-founder Jim Clayton. As president, helped more than triple revenues since joining in 2012 from industry giant Booz Allen Hamilton.
Dustin Hillis — President, Southwestern Coaching: CEO of wide-ranging Southwestern Family of Companies launched sales-focused coaching business in 2008. Division has grown to more than 200 people in six countries and has worked with more than 10,000 people.
John Mark McDougal — Audit and Advisory Practice Leader, LBMC: Lead shareholder for firm’s manufacturing and distribution work and member of its board since 2010. Works primarily with private middle-market companies, specializing in manufacturing.
David Owens — Professor of the Practice of Management and Innovation, Vanderbilt University Owen Graduate School of Management: Specializes in innovation, new product development and organizational design. Took over management in 2020 of VU-housed Wond’ry innovation and entrepreneurship hub.
Kimberly Pace — President and CEO, Executive Aura: Communications-focused professor at Vanderbilt’s Owen school since 2005 who in 2012 launched firm with Michael Burcham and David Furse. Has worked with VUMC, Ingram Content Group and Lucent Health, among others.
Art Rebrovick — Chairman and CEO, Compass Executives: Three-decade consulting veteran who brings background in manufacturing, distribution and experience with turnarounds to clients. A lead director with Synovus Bank.
Nancy Schultz — Vice President, North Highland: Offers about 30 years of consulting experience, specializing in business processes and working with vendors. Launched firm’s Nashville office in 1999 and is now North Highland’s global health care leader. Holds electric engineering degree from Vanderbilt.
Brian Waller — CEO and Co-Founder, Vaco: Teams with President and Co-Founder Jay Holloman to run company that, in 2019, acquired consulting firm MorganFranklin. That purchase grew revenues to $750 million. Company in 2020 added KraftCPAs team focused on Microsoft systems work.
Don Williamson — Managing Director, Compass Executives: Former president and CEO of Rogers Group who helped launch Compass in 2006. Also held leadership roles at Aladdin Industries and with medical device company Symbion.
