The effects of a tumultuous 2020 were still evident in 2021. Now, the region’s business, political and civic leaders are helping bring their organizations into a new era. We hope this 13th edition of the In Charge list is not unlucky. Those on it embody what it means to be “in charge,” and it will be up to them to make sure the city and state continue their collective forward trajectory.
Vic Alexander — Chief Manager, KraftCPAs: Has led one of the region’s largest accounting and advisory firms since 1993. Adviser to wide range of businesses who is involved in various community organizations.
DeVan Ard — Tennessee President, United Community Bank: Industry veteran who previously served as CEO of Reliant Bank.
Sam Bennett — Office Managing Partner, KPMG: Oversees Nashville and Knoxville offices of Big Four firm. Specializes in working with clients in the consumer, retail and industrial manufacturing sectors.
Seth Bernstein — President and CEO, AllianceBernstein: Spent more than three decades at JPMorgan Chase before taking the helm at asset management firm. AB is anchor tenant of Fifth + Broad office tower.
David Briggs — President, Fifth Third Bank (Tennessee): Commercial banker and former market president at Capital joined Fifth Third in 2018. Took over as regional president of Cincinnati lender in 2020.
Kate Burke — COO and Head of Private Wealth, AllianceBernstein: Former chief talent officer who joined AB as part of the institutional sales team. In 2019, took over operations and in 2021 became head of private wealth.
Barney Byrd — President and CEO, Gen Cap America: Founded firm more than three decades ago to focus on smaller companies, typically with revenues between $10 million and $200 million.
Sid Chambless — Executive Director, Nashville Capital Network: Connects investors with promising startups via multiple funds. Some local success stories have included XOi Technologies and JumpCrew.
John Crosslin and Justin Crosslin — Co-Managing Principals, Crosslin: Jointly lead CPA firm (with Bryan White heading IT services group) founded more than three decades ago. In 2021, merged with a Wyoming firm in a deal that added dozens to staff.
Tony Detter — CEO, Asurion: Joined mobile device insurer and tech support giant in 2003 and was its chief commercial officer before taking top job. In the past 12 months, company has opened a new HQ in The Gulch and rebranded its uBreakiFix stores.
Aaron Dorn — CEO, Studio Bank: Leader of bank founded in 2018, which last year shed extra layers of regulation required of new lenders.
Caren Gabriel — President and CEO, Ascend Federal Credit Union: Has been at Tullahoma-based lender for more than 30 years. A former attorney who splits time between Tullahoma and Nashville, where Ascend secured naming rights to city’s downtown amphitheater.
Chase Gilbert — CEO, Built Technologies: Co-founded construction loan software management firm that processes billions of dollars in loans annually. In September, its latest fundraising round pegged the company as a $1 billion-plus “unicorn.”
Parker Griffith — Southeastern Market Director, Robert W. Baird Private Wealth Management: Former Morgan Stanley branch manager who has led Baird’s area team since 2012.
Rob Harris — Partner, Waller Lansden Dortch and Davis: Leads law firm’s financial services team. Has worked with companies including the Tennessee Titans and IVX Health on various complex commercial finance transactions.
Clay Hart — Executive Vice President and Senior Lending Officer, Pinnacle Financial Partners: Previously the local president of Renasant Bank, joined Pinnacle in 2018, where he focuses on commercial and middle market clients.
Brian Heinrichs — President and CEO, Fourth Capital Bank: In 2021 was named CEO of one of several financial institutions owned by investor Gaylon Lawrence after joining the company in 2019 as president and chief banking officer. Moved to Nashville from Wichita, where he had been CFO of a $5 billion bank.
Chris Holmes — CEO, FB Financial: Has led FirstBank parent since 2013, overseeing loan growth, 2016 IPO and several acquisitions. Moving financial institution to the ONE22ONE building on Broadway.
Denise Horvath — Market Director for Tennessee and Alabama, JPMorgan Chase: Oversees ambitious retail growth push for country’s largest bank, which has in recent years also stood up area middle-market lending and private banking teams.
Gordon Inman — Director Emeritus, FirstBank: One of region’s most veteran bankers and entrepreneurs and a top revenue producer at FirstBank. Helped launch the former Franklin National Bank and until 2012 was with Fifth Third, which bought Franklin National in 2004.
Grant Jackson — Managing General Partner, Council Capital: Joined Green Hills-based firm in 2008 as a general partner and has been its leader since 2016.
Mike Johnson — President and Head of Corporate Banking, PNC Bank Tennessee: Veteran commercial lender who in early 2018 moved to Pittsburgh-based PNC after nearly 18 years at Wells Fargo’s local operations. Leads team building out a retail network with offices around the region.
Kevin Lavender — Executive Vice President and Head of Commercial Banking, Fifth Third Bancorp: Former state banking and finance commissioner who was named a Fifth Third EVP in 2016 and now also oversees bank’s large corporate commercial verticals, capital markets, specialty lending and treasury management businesses. In 2021 was named chair of the Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp. board.
Gaylon Lawrence — Owner, F&M Bank, Fourth Capital, Volunteer State Bank: Has deployed chunks of family wealth in Middle Tennessee’s banking sector since 2015.
Joe Maxwell — Managing Partner, FINTOP Capital: Serial fintech entrepreneur and adviser who led and sold multiple companies. Recently announced a new $200 million venture capital fund.
Rob McCabe — Chairman, Pinnacle Financial Partners: Co-founder of Nashville’s largest homegrown bank and its Tennessee chairman since acquisition of BNC Bancorp in mid-2017. Built banking career in Knoxville and rose to vice chairman of former First American.
John McDearman — President and CEO, Wilson Bank & Trust: Took over top spot at suburban powerhouse from co-founder Randall Clemons. Joined bank in 1998 and had been EVP from 2009 until becoming president several years ago.
Rob McNeilly — Tennessee Division CEO, Synovus Bank: Four-decade banking veteran who in 2017 moved to regional holding company after leading regional operations of SunTrust since 2005.
Jennie Menzie — President, Cumberland Trust: In 2021 was named president of the firm, though Pepe Presley continues roles as chairman and CEO. Has worked at Cumberland Trust since 2012 and was previously a practicing attorney.
Johnny Moore — Regional President, Truist Financial: Longtime leader of SunTrust’s Memphis team, tapped in 2019 to run region for combined SunTrust-BB&T organization.
Tyson Moore — Market President, Bank of America: Multi-decade Merrill Lynch veteran who was picked in 2017 to succeed John Stein as leader of BofA’s 14-county regional franchise. Continues in Merrill market executive role.
Sergio Ora — President and CEO, Citizens Savings Bank & Trust: Former First Tennessee and BBVA executive now leads lender with rich local history. Ended retirement to join oldest continuously operating minority-owned bank in the country.
Dawn Patrick — Nashville Managing Partner, Cherry Bekaert: Leads local efforts of firm that in 2017 bought Frasier Dean & Howard. Leads Cherry Bekaert’s practice working with technology, health and industrial firms.
Pepe Presley — Chairman and CEO, Cumberland Trust: Handed off president role in 2021. Leads one of region’s biggest trust operations and formerly headed up personal trust services at SunTrust.
Jim Regnier — Managing Partner, BKD: Oversaw Nashville and Bowling Green offices of national CPA and advisory firm, now moving into expanded role as leader of firm’s national tax services division.
Doug Rohleder — Office Managing Partner, Ernst & Young: Health care specialist who was named office leader in 2018. Before that was firm’s regional assurance managing partner.
Howard Safer — Vice Chairman, Argent Trust Company: Executive with long history in Nashville at Regions/Morgan Keegan, J.C. Bradford and KraftCPAs. Joined Argent a decade ago.
Jim Schmitz — Nashville Market Leader, Elliott Davis: Longtime Regions Bank regional president who joined accounting and advisory firm in early 2019 to spearhead growth push.
Tim Schools — President and CEO, CapStar Financial: Former National Commerce Financial and South Financial Group exec who moved to town in 2019 to take over from founding CEO Claire Tucker. Has overseen several community bank purchases and stronger push into Knoxville.
Bill Spitz — Co-Founder and Principal, Diversified Trust: Former vice chancellor of investments and treasurer at Vanderbilt launched firm in 2009 to oversee billions of dollars for families, foundations and retirement plans.
Terry Turner — President and CEO, Pinnacle Financial Partners: Co-founder of largest bank based in Nashville, has pushed into several new markets including the Washington, D.C. area in 2021. Planning an HQ move to Nashville Yards from eponymous tower.
Phoebe Venable — President and CEO, CapWealth: Joined CapWealth in 2010 after a long career working with high-net-worth families. Leads planning initiatives, among other responsibilities.
Bradford Vieira — Regional CEO, ServisFirst Bank Nashville: Led Alabama bank’s expansion into Tennessee in 2013. In 2021, moved operations to Broadwest.
David Waddell — CEO, Waddell & Associates: Frequent commentator on economic trends began his career at Charles Schwab, now leads investment strategy for firm with offices in Memphis and Brentwood.
John West — Office Managing Partner, Deloitte: Firm veteran of more than 20 years who was tapped in 2020 to lead Middle Tennessee team. Growth leader for the Nashville audit and assurance practice and lead recruiting partner for Tennessee.
Ward Wilson — Regional President, U.S. Bank: Joined nation’s No. 5 bank from First American in 2000 and has led its Middle Tennessee operations since 2005.
Tom Wylly — Senior Partner, Brentwood Capital Advisors: Former Bradford partner who has been involved in deals worth billions of dollars and helped scale Acadia Healthcare and emids, among others. Key backer of Nashville Capital Network.
Carol Yochem — President, Middle Tennessee Region, First Horizon Bank: Veteran leader who took over Middle Tennessee team in 2014 and has more than doubled area loans and deposits. TD Bank is seeking $13 billion acquisition of First Horizon.
