The effects of a tumultuous 2020 were still evident in 2021. Now, the region’s business, political and civic leaders are helping bring their organizations into a new era. We hope this 13th edition of the In Charge list is not unlucky. Those on it embody what it means to be “in charge,” and it will be up to them to make sure the city and state continue their collective forward trajectory.
Adrienne Battle — Director, Metro Nashville Public Schools: Leads city’s more-than-86,000-student public school system and offers more than 21 years of leadership experience within MNPS, including as one of four community superintendents. Has also served as adjunct faculty member for the University of Phoenix and Tennessee State University.
Dan Boone — President, Trevecca Nazarene University: Understated academician who has the Church of Nazarene-affiliated TNU undertaking bold initiatives, most recently the expansion and renovation of the Jernigan Student Center. Has also added degree programs and expanded Trevecca’s athletic fundraising.
Randy Boyd — President, University of Tennessee: Former Radio Systems entrepreneur, special adviser on higher ed to Bill Haslam and gubernatorial candidate who was first appointed on an interim basis and then made permanent in 2020.
Christiane Buggs — Chair, Metro Nashville Public Schools Board of Education: Former math teacher and United Way of Greater Nashville manager who assumed board chair position in 2020 after Anna Shepherd’s death.
Katie Cour — President and CEO, Nashville Public Education Foundation: Former executive director of talent strategy at Metropolitan Nashville Public Schools and leader of education consulting firm Cour Consulting.
Daniel Diermeier — Chancellor, Vanderbilt University: University of Chicago provost who began term on West End mid-2020. Guggenheim fellow who has specialized in political science and management studies.
Glenda Baskin Glover — President, Tennessee State University: Has since 2013 led institution that today has about 8,000 students. Has overseen notable additions such as $75 million residential facility slated to be completed this year.
Jason Golden — Superintendent, Williamson County Schools: Appointed to top spot in top-performing district in 2019 after Mike Looney left position for Atlanta. Began work in WCS in 2006 as staff attorney. Was named COO in 2010 and deputy superintendent two years later.
Shanna Jackson — President, Nashville State Community College: Former associate president and COO of Columbia State Community College’s Williamson Campus.
Greg Jones — President, Belmont University: Former Duke academician replaced Bob Fisher, who retired in mid-2021 after more than 20 years on the job.
Michael Licari — President, Austin Peay State University: Chosen late in 2020 to lead fast-growing university that now has almost 11,000 students. Was previously provost and vice president of academic affairs at Indiana State University.
Candace McQueen — President, Lipscomb University: Replaced Randy Lowry (who is now LU chancellor) in mid-2021. Served as commissioner of the Tennessee Department of Education under former Gov. Bill Haslam.
Veronica Mallett — Executive Director, Center for Women’s Health Research and Dean, Meharry Medical College: Chief academic officer for the nation’s oldest historically Black medical school. Helped restart partnership talks with Nashville General Hospital and develop a new medical school at the U.S.-Mexico border to address critical physician shortage.
Sidney McPhee — President, Middle Tennessee State University: Began working in 2017 with eight-member MTSU governing board. Has overseen numerous major projects during tenure including $147 million science building.
Vann Newkirk Sr. — President, Fisk University: Took over as school’s leader in 2020 after sudden exit of Kevin Rome and was named to role permanently in early 2021. Joined historically Black liberal arts university in 2018 as provost from Elizabeth City State University.
Penny Schwinn — Commissioner, Tennessee Department of Education: Former chief deputy commissioner of academics for the Texas Education Agency who took over state department three years ago.
Paul Stumb — President, Cumberland University: Has served as Lebanon-based university’s 26th president since 2015. Retired from Navy with rank of commander. CU is home to about 2,500 students.
Cyrus Vatandoost — President and CEO, Nossi College of Art: Assumed position at 1973-founded arts college in October 2021.
