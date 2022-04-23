CEOs of the Year: Stephanie Silverman

Running a three-screen, independent movie theater in the age of streaming was always going to be a difficult task.
People like watching movies and TV shows at home, it turns out. And the types of films screened at the Belcourt Theatre do not get the over-the-top marketing campaigns that accompany already-popular superhero releases.
So, the arrival of COVID-19 could have sounded a death knell for the Belcourt. Instead, longtime Executive Director Stephanie Silverman says, the Hillsboro Village movie house is “positioned a little better to come out of this moment” than the chain theaters that screen big-budget films.
That’s because part of the Belcourt’s draw is its community — but the sort of community fostered by the Belcourt was exactly the kind that was rendered impossible in the early days of the pandemic.
“We really are about humans in a space together seeing something magical,” she says.
In February and March 2020, Silverman and other Belcourt leaders were beginning to hear from contemporaries in Europe, and especially Italy, that the spreading disease “felt like a wildfire.” The Nashville theater began introducing safety measures: reduced capacity, handwashing reminders and a high-tech mister that is now “gathering dust somewhere.”
Soon, it became clear those efforts would not be enough. Silverman and the Belcourt board agreed to close, at least for a couple of weeks — a laughably short deadline, looking back.
“As a public-facing human gathering space, we just didn’t have any other options,” she says.
The Belcourt turned to its robust community of supporters in a time of extreme need. But Silverman wasn’t too worried, at least in the short-term. The nonprofit had built up a rainy-day reserve that was capable of holding off a cash crisis. Supporters bought memberships and made additional grants to the organization to the tune of hundreds of thousands of dollars, she says, double the fundraising the theater normally does. A new feature on the website giving patrons the option to buy an extra, empty seat at checkout has raised tens of thousands of dollars “in $11 increments,” Silverman marvels. That, and several rounds of government support, helped keep Belcourt staff paid and the lights on.
But many people still couldn’t or wouldn’t go to the movies. And the virtual screening options the Belcourt quickly rolled out did not do much business, even though they “meant something to people that we were trying to figure something out.”
Silverman was reminded of the real reason for the Belcourt when the theater launched a drive-in series in the parking lot in the summer of 2020. The showings sold out almost immediately.
“Even though you were outside and in your car, it still felt like you were with other humans,” she says.
With a renewed sense of mission, the Belcourt is returning to a sense of normalcy. In March, the theater dropped its mask requirement and, for the first time in two years, held its biggest fundraiser of the year, the Oscars watch party. (The team held a drive-thru version in 2021).
“There’s very little in life that’s as immersive and as revealing as a really beautiful film in a dark room,” Silverman says. “I understand why people have been hesitant, but you don’t have to be hesitant anymore. We put a lot of safety systems into this building. There’s a lot of beautiful work that you are not seeing on your streaming service. You can’t fold your laundry in the middle of these movies. You have to sit and watch and really absorb it, and that is a special kind of grace to give yourself.”
