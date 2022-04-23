CEOs of the Year: Jane MacLeod

In March 2020, Jane MacLeod celebrated her 10th year as CEO of Cheekwood Estate and Gardens. The Cheekwood Campaign had raised funds to complete critical renovations on the 55-acre botanical garden, historic residence and art museum. Cheekwood was celebrating its 60th anniversary with a Chihuly at Cheekwood exhibit, installing the iconic glass sculptures in Cheekwood’s gardens for a second time. For MacLeod, it was a full-circle moment: The first Chihuly at Cheekwood exhibition premiered in 2010, her first year as CEO.
In early March, Cheekwood’s 100,000 tulips were poised to emerge, and MacLeod was coordinating the transport of Chihuly’s sculptures from Seattle. But just a few days later, COVID-19 forced the estate to close. And soon, the property would inhabit a new role: one of the few safe places to which people could escape.
As CEO, MacLeod was in a unique position. Because most of the Cheekwood experience is outdoors, the estate was able to reopen after just 10 weeks. While MacLeod had more typical pandemic responsibilities, like coordinating the upkeep of the gardens while following CDC guidelines, she also had to safely accommodate the sudden increase in visitors — Cheekwood saw a record-breaking 335,000 visitors that year.
To facilitate social distancing, Cheekwood introduced timed tickets and began selling separate tickets for the garden and mansion. (MacLeod says both of these changes are permanent). They also extended their hours. By the end of 2020, Cheekwood was open seven days a week, from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.
In 2021, Cheekwood had another year of record-breaking attendance, selling more than 435,000 tickets. Part of its mission is to “nurture the spirit,” and guests began coming to the gardens to escape the stress of the pandemic. In response, Cheekwood offered outdoor yoga, mindfulness and meditation, and forest bathing classes, later developing a full “Wellness 360” initiative in partnership with Vanderbilt Health.
MacLeod says the collaborative atmosphere among staff, whom she calls “Team Cheekwood,” made reopening possible. Early on, she accessed the federal Paycheck Protection Program funding to keep all 63 full-time staff members employed (with the exception of one position, which was eliminated). When Cheekwood became fully operational again, it was able to offer all part-time staff members their positions back, too.
“It’s been a constant pivot,” she says. “We’ve always tried to communicate, communicate, communicate; you can never communicate enough. In the very beginning, I would meet with my senior team every week — sometimes every day.”
When MacLeod began as CEO in 2010, two of her primary goals were to build the endowment and address the years of deferred repairs at Cheekwood.
“If you don’t get the business right, you’re never going to get the mission right,” she says.
Through the Cheekwood campaign, MacLeod helped raise $37 million: These funds grew the endowment from $2 million to $20 million, addressed critical repairs on the property and built the new Bracken Foundation Children’s Garden.
“I feel responsible for everyone who works here, and I feel responsible for everyone who walks through our gate,” she says. “That’s been a real burden to bear in terms of making sure you’re making the right decision.”
This responsibility provided a challenge for MacLeod as she navigated the pandemic. But the team atmosphere helped. MacLeod says that serving as CEO during the pandemic made her “closer on an emotional level” to her staff, board and donors. She also had regular discussions with leaders from other local institutions to compare policies and find solutions.
Looking ahead, MacLeod plans to keep Cheekwood on the strong financial path she has helped establish over the past decade-plus. She also wants leaders in Nashville to “understand the degree to which we are committed to embracing not just its nearby residents but everyone — inviting, welcoming and making it possible for all people to experience its beauty, its calm and its inspiration.” Beyond offering complimentary tickets, the estate has taken other steps to address barriers to access: offering free bus rides, expanding field trip programs and giving out memberships.
Overall, MacLeod says she feels fortunate to lead “an institution that can really offer some relief” during a difficult time. “In the process,” she says, “we solidified our purpose and found a strength and resolve that today defines the institution.”
Read about the other CEOs of the Year here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.