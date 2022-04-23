CEOs of the Year 2022

It's been a tough couple of years for a lot of people and a lot of businesses. The industries that saw some of the most severe disruptions from COVID-19 were those that rely on customers gathering. Movie theaters, restaurants, breweries, sports arenas and other community spaces were forced to shut down entirely or pivot overnight. Now, they are picking which of those changes should stick around and deciding how to move forward.
Here, we celebrate a sampling of leaders from those Nashville businesses as our CEOs of the Year (regardless of their actual titles).
Stephanie Silverman: Belcourt leader relied on community, government support and a rainy-day fund when beloved movie theater was forced to shutter
Clint Gray, Derrick Moore and Emanuel Reed: Slim & Husky’s grows beyond Nashville despite pandemic headwinds
Wesley Keegan: TailGate Brewing owner guides brewery to recovery following pandemic
Candice Lee: How the Vanderbilt athletics director navigated her new job during a global pandemic
Jane MacLeod: Cheekwood’s leader saw the attraction welcome thousands of new visitors in the past two years
Tony and Caroline Galzin: Nicky’s Coal Fired owners helped organize other restaurants to offer relief in a challenging time
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.