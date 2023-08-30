 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Innovate 2023

The Journey: Jonathan Woodard

NFL alum makes switch to tech field

Jonathan Woodard

Jonathan Woodard

As a former NFL player, Jonathan Woodard is used to making a pivot, with his body or from one team to another.

In 2022 he made the ultimate pivot away from the sport and into a career in tech.