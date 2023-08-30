The Journey: Jonathan Woodard

As a former NFL player, Jonathan Woodard is used to making a pivot, with his body or from one team to another.
In 2022 he made the ultimate pivot away from the sport and into a career in tech.
The Nashville-area native and Ravenwood High School alumnus went on to play football at the University of Central Arkansas, where he got his bachelor’s degree in health care administration. He assumed that health care would be his field of choice when his football career was over.
“There were a lot of ups and downs along the way,” Woodard says of his NFL career.
A defensive end, Woodard was originally drafted in 2016 by the Jacksonville Jaguars before tearing his Achilles tendon. While rehabilitating, he finished his master’s degree in health administration. He was released in 2017 from the Jaguars, only to be picked up and released again by the Atlanta Falcons. Before 2017 was up, he was signed by the Miami Dolphins. Woodard suffered a back injury and missed the 2019 season and later had stints with the Buffalo Bills, the Canadian Football League’s Saskatchewan Roughriders and the Kansas City Chiefs.
His 2022 release from the Chiefs was the tipping point, he says.
“That was one of the catalysts that made me start thinking — how much longer do I really want to keep playing?” Woodard says. “I’d already started my interest in programming, but after being released by the Chiefs I thought it would be a good idea to take my interest in programming to the next level.”
Woodard received his training from the Nashville Software School, and a few months into the six-month web developer certificate program, he made the choice to retire from football.
“I definitely spent a lot of time thinking about what I wanted to do after football. I’ve always loved the game, but I think there was always a part of me that was also yearning, anxious to just know what was going to be next for me because I knew that playing is not going to last forever,” he says. “I think that was always something that was in the back of my mind, and as the years went on, it started to come to the forefront.”
Nashville Software School offers day and evening classes to fit the schedules of nontraditional students. Woodard hopes to see more of his NFL peers get into tech after their playing careers end.
“I honestly hope that it does become a trend,” he says. “I think there are a lot of players who would enjoy the type of work that I’m doing, and who would be able to do well at it.”
As a part of an apprentice program at Airbnb, Woodard is on his way to his first full-time career outside of football. It was a tough thing to walk away from, but he still gets a thrill from his new field.
“The way I view it is programming is solving a complex problem and [that] brings a similar feeling that making a big play does in football,” he says. “The first time I really got to experience that it really got me excited. It lit the light bulb. … This is something I feel like I’m really going to be passionate about and I can do for a long time.”