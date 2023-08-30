 Skip to main content
Teaching the teachers

Kellee Hill helps Nashville educators bring STEM to all students

In 12 years of teaching math and science, Dr. Kellee Hill has taught a diverse cohort of students, many of whom had first encountered STEM education outside of the United States. Hill, now in her fourth year as a biology teacher at Whites Creek High School, wanted to find more accessible and engaging ways to teach STEM material to these students.

This year, Hill brought her interest in inclusive learning to Nashville Public Education Foundation’s Teacherpreneur program, a three-month professional development program for teachers in Metro Nashville Public Schools.