Teaching the teachers

In 12 years of teaching math and science, Dr. Kellee Hill has taught a diverse cohort of students, many of whom had first encountered STEM education outside of the United States. Hill, now in her fourth year as a biology teacher at Whites Creek High School, wanted to find more accessible and engaging ways to teach STEM material to these students.
This year, Hill brought her interest in inclusive learning to Nashville Public Education Foundation’s Teacherpreneur program, a three-month professional development program for teachers in Metro Nashville Public Schools.
As part of the Teacherpreneur program, Dr. Hill designed a “micro credential” for STEM teachers to become more equipped to help English-learner students. In March, her program pitch won the “Community Favorite Award.”
So far, Hill has taught the curriculum to other Whites Creek teachers, but she has plans to expand in the future. Specifically, she’s hoping to work with a university to solidify the curriculum so it can be implemented as part of a more formal qualifications process. The teachers she’s worked with have already seen results.
“That was the main accommodation: providing the knowledge, the tools and the pedagogy behind why teachers should implement this particular move,” she says “Once a few of my colleagues actually did that, they started to see an uptick in engagement from their students.”
In her classroom, Dr. Hill provides a variety of accommodations for students. Sometimes it’s as simple as “just giving the content to students in their native language and also having the English companion,” she says. “I’m very diligent about even modifying how their tests look and thankfully, because of technology, I can set the test up to where it looks exactly like their neighbors’ says, except they have a keyboard that will translate.”
More broadly, Hill has made pedagogical shifts by learning from her students’ educational backgrounds.
“When you look at many Latin American countries, the experience with science is more of a daily thing in life, especially when you look at the fact that a lot of the families are involved in some type of agriculture. A lot of them have jobs where it requires them to have a basic science knowledge,” she says. “So it’s more a skill set that’s a life skill set. We kind of look at it here in the USA as a subject you have to take — you may or may not be interested.”
“The direct connection to personal life is one thing I’m pushing. You see it globally: There’s a direct connection between how I choose to live my life and this content.”
Hill’s curriculum has an international focus, and she looks for ways to make it more culturally responsive. “Realistically, when students graduate high school they’re not just competing with the high school down the street,” she says. “They’re competing with students all over the world. So how can I make those accommodations to fit all of my students?”
After implementing methods like “chunk and chew” (a method that breaks classroom time into short lectures, group work and individual work), collaborative discussions and accessible tests, Hill started seeing changes. “When we got our scores last year, students in my class who were English language learners outpaced and outgrew a lot of my other students," she says. "I was like OK, so it’s the way I’m teaching it. So let’s continue to do this, and then how can we spread it to everyone else?”
At the Teacherpreneur program, Hill found a cohort who shared her goals. “That was the approach a lot of the Teacherpreneurs had: starting from the same burning desire to find the inequality and then walk our way through it and plan out all of the pitfalls and all of the opportunities for growth.”
“It helped me see that perfection is not the end goal — innovation is,” says Hill. “If I could do it all over again, I would do it every year.”