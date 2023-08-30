Room to grow

Holly Rachel is an entrepreneurial leader in Nashville’s technology industry, and now she is taking on the role of executive director at the Darrell S. Freeman Sr. Incubation and Innovation Center at Fisk University.
Rachel was a key part of the team that established the vision for the Freeman Center, which was funded last year as part of Metro’s American Rescue Plan disbursements. Now, she says she is ready to lead the way in creating a community and resources for minority-owned businesses and tech startups.
“For minority-owned businesses, sometimes you hit a lot of obstacles when it comes to funding or finding people who share your experience,” Rachel says. “One thing that I think can overcome that is by broadening that network for our businesses that join the Freeman Center.”
One goal is to create relationships with more companies to build a national network so that founders can find the resources and support they need and businesses in science and tech disciplines can stay here to grow.
“I’m open to connecting with people who are outside of the Nashville area,” Rachel says. “I feel that building that diverse network and ecosystem around these founders will really be beneficial to them.”
The center will host programs like tech boot camps, mentoring sessions and workshops. The goal is to become a starting point for entrepreneurs developing their businesses and pursuing investment opportunities. The center was named after Nashville Entrepreneurs’ Hall of Fame honoree Darrell Freeman, who died in June 2022 soon after he was announced as a partner with Fisk on the business incubator. Rachel acknowledges Freeman’s mentorship to hundreds of young businesspeople in Nashville and says the center will continue his legacy.
“Particularly in the North Nashville area, making it something that’s very accessible to the community, that is definitely a big part of helping Nashville continue to grow and thrive,” she says. “We’re really excited to be able to play a part in that and step out into the space and start providing resources and services.”
The center aims to create a community that will help foster partnerships between students, startups, investors and other collaborators.
“When you’re in an academic setting, you’re in college, you don’t get to necessarily network and get together and learn from people who are already in business,” Rachel says. “When you’re in business, you don’t get to utilize new fresh ideas from young people. And so this is a way to bring those two worlds together.”
Rachel has more than 15 years of experience helping companies and founders reach their goals. She launched a technology consulting firm with her business partner Lena Winfree to help businesses scale with data. They also chartered the Nashville chapter of Blacks in Technology, a global organization aimed at increasing the number of minorities in tech by expanding education opportunities.
As BIT president, Rachel grew the membership to one of the largest chapters in the U.S., according to a release. She has created education programs focused on high school students and careers in health care data.
Rachel says her work in growing BIT Nashville is similar to what she will be doing with the Freeman Center: developing a community for minorities who work in the technology industry.
“When we started BIT Nashville … this was our chance to really build that community that we have been looking for,” Rachel says. “I kind of view [the Freeman Center] as an extension of that.”