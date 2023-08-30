 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Innovate 2023

Room to grow

Fisk’s Freeman Center will connect entrepreneurs and students with resources

Holly Rachel

Holly Rachel

Holly Rachel is an entrepreneurial leader in Nashville’s technology industry, and now she is taking on the role of executive director at the Darrell S. Freeman Sr. Incubation and Innovation Center at Fisk University.

Rachel was a key part of the team that established the vision for the Freeman Center, which was funded last year as part of Metro’s American Rescue Plan disbursements. Now, she says she is ready to lead the way in creating a community and resources for minority-owned businesses and tech startups.

Tags