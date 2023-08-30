 Skip to main content
Innovate 2023

On the MAPS

New state program for those with disabilities seeks to build independence

Walking a few blocks down the street to the gas station for a snack and drink involves a deceivingly high number of steps: remembering the route, checking for cars at each intersection, greeting the occasional neighbor, exchanging money and conversation with the clerk.

As part of a new state program, Medicaid Alternative Pathways to Independence (MAPs), coordinator Donna Bryant helps her client Warrick make it to the gas station and back independently. When she’s not there, a phone application can prompt him in finding his way.