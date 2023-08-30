On the MAPS

Walking a few blocks down the street to the gas station for a snack and drink involves a deceivingly high number of steps: remembering the route, checking for cars at each intersection, greeting the occasional neighbor, exchanging money and conversation with the clerk.
As part of a new state program, Medicaid Alternative Pathways to Independence (MAPs), coordinator Donna Bryant helps her client Warrick make it to the gas station and back independently. When she’s not there, a phone application can prompt him in finding his way.
MAPS launched in November 2022 and is fundamentally different from how the state typically provides services, says Jeremy Norden-Paul, director of the Division of Program Innovation with the Tennessee Department of Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities.
The three-year program is available to anyone with an intellectual or developmental disability diagnosis who has graduated high school or will graduate within three years, and it is meant to support those not enrolled in another long-term services and support program offered by the state.
“The primary target audience are what we call transition-age people who are in a period of life where they’re getting ready to leave high school and transition to adulthood and figure out what their adult life is going to look like,” Norden-Paul says.
The program is customized to the participant’s goals, using color-coded Google maps to mark significant locations in the community and give the client helpful prompts in navigation. Bryant, a MAPS coordinator with contracting organization The Arc, works with around 20 clients for about an hour at a time, at least twice per month.
Across her clientele, some are learning to safely cook within the home, others to drive or use public transportation, and still others to create a budget, find employment and secure independent housing. People can decide what places are important, be it a drug store to pick up medications or a gas station down the street to get a snack. Each time they reach a goal, Donna, the client and their family meet to create a new one.
“It’s also empowering the person to be able to advocate for themselves, make plans for themselves, help the parents and the member plan for that person’s future because a lot of times people are not thinking about their future,” Bryant says. “What happens when the parents pass away?”
Norden-Paul says MAPS gives service providers more flexibility than other state programs, which tend to have more strict protocols on the number of hours and services provided.
“There’s this emerging approach to services called ‘outcomes-based,’ and those are value-based payments,” he says. “Instead of going by day or hour, they go by goal, and reimburse after reaching that outcome.”
Along with the hope of more independence for the person with disabilities, Bryant says a welcome side effect is helping families know about the resources available for people with disabilities, and for community members to get to know each other.
“Before I leave every time, I ask them how they feel. Do you feel like you are making a difference? Are there any barriers? Everyone including the parents are reporting that they’re seeing changes in the person they love. Either they’re already self-sufficient and they didn’t realize it and they’re gaining more confidence, or they’re becoming more self-sufficient.”