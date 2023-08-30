Starting in 2011, the Post has honored a group of Middle Tennessee’s best and brightest at our Most Powerful Women event. This year, we will celebrate another powerhouse class, including Adrienne Battle, Deana Ivey, Jennifer Turner and Candice Lee. We will gather at City Winery on Aug. 30 to hear their thoughts on leadership, management and lessons learned from successful careers, but get a preview of their thoughts in the pages that follow.

As usual, we are partnering with our colleagues at Nfocus, as the magazine honors its own group of women with its Model Behavior program.

Photos by Eric England

Most Powerful Women 2023: Jennifer Turner Lessons from Tennessee Performing Arts Center's president and CEO

Most Powerful Women 2023: Deana Ivey Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp. head leads organization into the future

The women celebrated at this year’s event were preceded by 10 classes of exceptional honorees. Here’s who has helped us share lessons on leadership, growth and inspiring others in years past.

2011

Sharon Hurt, Jefferson Street United Merchants Partnership

Ellen Lehman, Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee

Jenneen Kaufman, Tennessee Titans

Linda Rebrovick, Consensus Point

Claire Tucker, CapStar Bank

2012

Megan Barry, Premier

Agenia Clark, Girl Scouts of Middle Tennessee

Aileen Katcher, Katcher Vaughn & Bailey

Dawn Rudolph, Saint Thomas Health

2013

Jacky Akbari, Nashville Career Advancement Center

Sherry Stewart Deutschmann, LetterLogic

Stacey Garrett, Bone McAllester Norton

Janet Miller, Nashville Area Chamber of Commerce

2014

Lisa Boggs, Bridgestone Americas

Glenda Glover, Tennessee State University

Heather Rowan, TriStar Centennial Medical Center

Sally Williams, Ryman Auditorium

2015

Paula Lovell, Lovell Communications

Joelle Phillips, AT&T

Renata Soto, Conexión Américas

Christie Wilson, The Wilson Group Real Estate Services

2016

Tammy Hawes, Virsys12

Beth Hoeg, Trinisys

Nicole Tremblett, HCA Healthcare

Rachel Werner, Built Technologies

2019

Maneet Chauhan, Morph Hospitality

Jane MacLeod, Cheekwood

Mekesha Montgomery, Frost Brown Todd

Sharon Roberson, YWCA Nashville & Middle Tennessee

Carol Yochem, First Horizon Bank

2020

Jane Allen, Nashville Entrepreneur Center

Mignon Francois, The Cupcake Collection

Shanna Jackson, Nashville State Community College

Becca Stevens, Thistle Farms

2021

Kate Burke, AllianceBernstein

Cordia Harrington, Crown Bakeries

Dee Patel, The Hermitage Hotel

Tina Tuggle, Tennessee Titans

2022

Shubhada Jagasia, Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital

Zulfat Suara, Metro Council At-Large

Nancy Keil, Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle Tennessee

Sarah Trahern, Country Music Association