Most Powerful Women 2023

Starting in 2011, the Post has honored a group of Middle Tennessee’s best and brightest at our Most Powerful Women event. This year, we will celebrate another powerhouse class, including Adrienne Battle, Deana Ivey, Jennifer Turner and Candice Lee. We will gather at City Winery on Aug. 30 to hear their thoughts on leadership, management and lessons learned from successful careers, but get a preview of their thoughts in the pages that follow.
As usual, we are partnering with our colleagues at Nfocus, as the magazine honors its own group of women with its Model Behavior program.
Vanderbilt athletics director discusses management and progress
Lessons from Tennessee Performing Arts Center's president and CEO
Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp. head leads organization into the future
Metro Nashville Public Schools director talks career, leadership
The women celebrated at this year’s event were preceded by 10 classes of exceptional honorees. Here’s who has helped us share lessons on leadership, growth and inspiring others in years past.
2011
Sharon Hurt, Jefferson Street United Merchants Partnership
Ellen Lehman, Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee
Jenneen Kaufman, Tennessee Titans
Linda Rebrovick, Consensus Point
Claire Tucker, CapStar Bank
2012
Megan Barry, Premier
Agenia Clark, Girl Scouts of Middle Tennessee
Aileen Katcher, Katcher Vaughn & Bailey
Dawn Rudolph, Saint Thomas Health
2013
Jacky Akbari, Nashville Career Advancement Center
Sherry Stewart Deutschmann, LetterLogic
Stacey Garrett, Bone McAllester Norton
Janet Miller, Nashville Area Chamber of Commerce
2014
Lisa Boggs, Bridgestone Americas
Glenda Glover, Tennessee State University
Heather Rowan, TriStar Centennial Medical Center
Sally Williams, Ryman Auditorium
2015
Paula Lovell, Lovell Communications
Joelle Phillips, AT&T
Renata Soto, Conexión Américas
Christie Wilson, The Wilson Group Real Estate Services
2016
Tammy Hawes, Virsys12
Beth Hoeg, Trinisys
Nicole Tremblett, HCA Healthcare
Rachel Werner, Built Technologies
2019
Maneet Chauhan, Morph Hospitality
Jane MacLeod, Cheekwood
Mekesha Montgomery, Frost Brown Todd
Sharon Roberson, YWCA Nashville & Middle Tennessee
Carol Yochem, First Horizon Bank
2020
Jane Allen, Nashville Entrepreneur Center
Mignon Francois, The Cupcake Collection
Shanna Jackson, Nashville State Community College
Becca Stevens, Thistle Farms
2021
Kate Burke, AllianceBernstein
Cordia Harrington, Crown Bakeries
Dee Patel, The Hermitage Hotel
Tina Tuggle, Tennessee Titans
2022
Shubhada Jagasia, Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital
Zulfat Suara, Metro Council At-Large
Nancy Keil, Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle Tennessee
Sarah Trahern, Country Music Association