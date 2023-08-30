Most Powerful Women 2023: Jennifer Turner

What is something you experienced as a more junior employee that informs how you treat the people who work for you?
My leadership style today has been curated by the many experiences I had as a junior employee; with two things that are incredibly important to me. Firstly, I strive to treat everyone that works at TPAC with respect and kindness. And secondly, I believe that a team member should bring their authentic self to work. I enjoy learning about the lives and passions of my colleagues — who they are as a person beyond their work at TPAC. I have worked for companies where leaders didn’t know my name or even my role in the organization, and at TPAC, I work to ensure everyone feels seen, heard and valued.
What is a quality that a person must possess to be a good leader? Is that quality learned or intrinsic?
By nature, I am a curious person that loves to find new ways of thinking and solving problems. So, when it comes to being a good leader, I would say that many of us possess intrinsic qualities, but anyone can develop strong leadership skills by building upon their strengths. If we are not constantly growing, evolving and learning, I don’t think we can be effective leaders.
Who is someone you look up to outside of your field? Why?
A colleague once told me that you should have your own personal board of directors. People that will advise you and serve as a sounding board. I am grateful to have several people in my life that come from different fields and life experiences that I count on to tell me the truth, give advice or provide me with a new perspective.
Is there a common saying about business or leadership that you disagree with? Why?
There are so many! One that sticks out for me is the idea that you leave your personal life at the door and separate it from work. Especially since the pandemic, we are juggling many things between our work and personal lives, and sometimes that takes place in a hybrid environment with kids and pets popping on the computer screen. Our employees are managing so many things — child care, school, elder care, schedules on top of their job and so much more. We need to know our employees to understand their challenges and best support them. That distinction builds a motivated, productive and engaged team.
When you were a kid, did you envision the type of career and lifestyle you have now? What did you want to be when you grew up?
Not at all. I wanted to be an attorney and argue cases in front of the Supreme Court. When the first female justice was appointed in the early ‘80s, then it became possible for me to dream about being on the court. You cannot be what you cannot see — which is why representation is so important.
Think about the next generation of female leaders. What do you think will be easier for them than it was for you, and what do you think will be harder for them than it was for you?
It has gotten better. I was delighted to see a female board chair (Tracy Kane) when I joined TPAC as president and CEO. I am seeing more women in leadership positions in my field now than ever before.
I was recently with a large group of men and there was one other woman in the room. I asked a question that wasn’t answered directly, and the other woman spoke up to remind them that I had asked a question and suggested that the team start answering. I remembered that exchange more than anything else discussed at the meeting, and it is a reminder of how important it is to help elevate women’s voices. If you have the opportunity to support, you should.
What is something you’ve changed your mind about compared to the beginning of your career?
Earlier in my career, I used to raise my hand to take on extra responsibilities, sometimes even two or more jobs at once. I was hesitant to ask for compensation, thinking that the reward would come in a promotion down the road. As a result, I didn’t understand the value I was bringing to the company.
Today, I still believe in expanding one’s skillset in the workplace and taking on additional responsibilities to grow and develop professionally, but I am proud to understand the value I bring to an organization and how to communicate the work I have done to fulfill the mission and achieve our goals.