Innovate 2023

Most Powerful Women 2023: Jennifer Turner

Lessons from Tennessee Performing Arts Center's president and CEO

Jennifer Turner

What is something you experienced as a more junior employee that informs how you treat the people who work for you?  

My leadership style today has been curated by the many experiences I had as a junior employee; with two things that are incredibly important to me. Firstly, I strive to treat everyone that works at TPAC with respect and kindness. And secondly, I believe that a team member should bring their authentic self to work. I enjoy learning about the lives and passions of my colleagues — who they are as a person beyond their work at TPAC. I have worked for companies where leaders didn’t know my name or even my role in the organization, and at TPAC, I work to ensure everyone feels seen, heard and valued.  