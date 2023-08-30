Most Powerful Women 2023: Deana Ivey

What is something you experienced as a more junior employee that informs how you treat the people who work for you?
During my first career job, the highest-ranking person in the city, the city manager, was a woman who was extremely supportive of me and always very kind. She treated me like I had years of experience. In meetings with other city leaders, she showed me respect and always asked my opinion. I will never forget that feeling, and I try to treat others the same way, especially the entry-level team members. I also look for hidden talents among our team and push them to reach their potential. When someone has confidence in you, it can bring out something you didn’t even know you had.
What is a quality that a person must possess to be a good leader? Is that quality learned or intrinsic?
One quality that I think is critical to being a good leader is courage. It takes courage to take risks, get out of your comfort zone, speak the truth, take positions and own your mistakes. Being courageous is a quality that is learned over time through experience.
When you were a kid, did you envision the type of career and lifestyle you have now? What did you want to be when you grew up?
I never imagined what an incredible career I would have while having the opportunity to promote such a vibrant city. I always thought I would be an entertainment lawyer. Life has almost come full circle with my job intersecting with the entertainment industry in almost every facet.
Think about the next generation of female leaders. What do you think will be easier for them than it was for you, and what do you think will be harder for them than it was for you?
My hope is that it will be easier for women to have a seat at the table. Every year I see a positive difference in the number of female leaders emerging. If our organization is any indication, the future of female leaders is promising. Work-life balance continues to be a key issue for all companies. The topic has historically been considered a woman's issue, but finding that balance is now a staff-wide and cultural issue. All employees need and want the flexibility to manage their personal lives and are evaluating employment options with that perspective. While women may have historically paved the way for many work-life balance issues, we still have more to do on this front for everyone.
What may be harder in the future is uncertainty. How and where we will work? How will we measure success? How will we retain talent in a shifting work environment? We first must invest in people, think more long term, make work more purposeful, invite young people into the conversation like I was all those years ago and give them more ownership over outcomes to retain talent in a competitive and shifting environment. Experts tell us to look at our leadership pipeline and build a culture our next generation wants to lead. That's our challenge to develop and promote more leadership-ready women and men.