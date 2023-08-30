 Skip to main content
Innovate 2023

Most Powerful Women 2023: Deana Ivey

Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp. head leads organization into the future

Deana Ivey

What is something you experienced as a more junior employee that informs how you treat the people who work for you?

During my first career job, the highest-ranking person in the city, the city manager, was a woman who was extremely supportive of me and always very kind. She treated me like I had years of experience. In meetings with other city leaders, she showed me respect and always asked my opinion. I will never forget that feeling, and I try to treat others the same way, especially the entry-level team members. I also look for hidden talents among our team and push them to reach their potential. When someone has confidence in you, it can bring out something you didn’t even know you had.