Innovate 2023

Most Powerful Women 2023: Candice Lee

Vanderbilt athletics director discusses management and progress

Candice Lee

What is something you experienced as a more junior employee that informs how you treat the people who work for you?

Early in my career, a senior leader at the organization advised me that I should not have children if I intended to excel professionally. I presume she meant no ill intent, but I didn’t agree with that sentiment, and it had no bearing on my desire to have a family. I intentionally and consistently try to demonstrate support for working parents and integrate family into what we do whenever possible.