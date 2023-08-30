Most Powerful Women 2023: Candice Lee

What is something you experienced as a more junior employee that informs how you treat the people who work for you?
Early in my career, a senior leader at the organization advised me that I should not have children if I intended to excel professionally. I presume she meant no ill intent, but I didn’t agree with that sentiment, and it had no bearing on my desire to have a family. I intentionally and consistently try to demonstrate support for working parents and integrate family into what we do whenever possible.
What is a quality that a person must possess to be a good leader? Is that quality learned or intrinsic?
Courage. It’s essential to growth, to ownership, to leading through adversity. Courage is needed to do the hard things, and leadership regularly demands that. While I believe that people are born with different talents and dispositions, I think all leadership attributes can be developed and learned.
Who is someone you look up to outside of your field? Why?
I admire and like to learn from many people (within and outside of my field) — and I think it’s challenging and unfair to just name one person. But I can share some common traits that I admire in them: humility and integrity; great sense of humor; self-awareness; courage; independent thinkers; empathy; motivation to positively impact others.
Is there a common saying about business or leadership that you disagree with? Why?
I don’t agree with “work-life balance” — but please don’t misunderstand me! I strongly believe in self-care and taking time for what’s truly important. I believe in keeping things in perspective. But to think that we can commit ourselves to any greater purpose or passion and believe that all things will be balanced seems unrealistic. Years ago, I heard someone replace “work-life balance” with “work-life integration,” and that resonated with me. I believe this can be done within appropriate boundaries with a little creativity and flexibility.
When you were a kid, did you envision the type of career and lifestyle you have now? What did you want to be when you grew up?
I wanted to be so many different things — a teacher, lawyer, coach, therapist — the list goes on and on. Frankly, there are times in higher education/college athletics when I feel like I get to be all those things!
What is something you’ve changed your mind about compared to the beginning of your career?
Rest! It is essential and resting (and enjoying some solitude) doesn’t equate to laziness.
Think about the next generation of female leaders. What do you think will be easier for them than it was for you, and what do you think will be harder for them than it was for you?
I hope the next generation of female leaders will not have to contend with the scrutiny (and the burden of the shattered pieces) of the glass ceiling — because hopefully, those limitations will disappear. I hope they are “almost” able to take the notion that they belong for granted and are accepted in all spaces. Yet, a certain chip on your shoulder can develop from the constraints that we as women have to navigate as we fight to succeed. But given how stubborn the world can be sometimes, I imagine some of the nonsense will continue to persist for a while. I hope I’m wrong.