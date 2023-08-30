 Skip to main content
Innovate 2023

Most Powerful Women 2023: Adrienne Battle

Metro Nashville Public Schools director talks career, leadership

Adrienne Battle

What is something you experienced as a more junior employee that informs how you treat the people who work for you?

I will never forget that when my dad passed, it felt like no one offered support. So I try to keep up with the lives and concerns of the people I work with directly and to make sure everyone in the district understands how much we value them and the critical work they do for our students, our families and our community. And that comes in the form of the policies I help create, the practices my team and I implement, and the words I say in my communications, both formal and informal.