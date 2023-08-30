Most Powerful Women 2023: Adrienne Battle

What is something you experienced as a more junior employee that informs how you treat the people who work for you?
I will never forget that when my dad passed, it felt like no one offered support. So I try to keep up with the lives and concerns of the people I work with directly and to make sure everyone in the district understands how much we value them and the critical work they do for our students, our families and our community. And that comes in the form of the policies I help create, the practices my team and I implement, and the words I say in my communications, both formal and informal.
What is a quality that a person must possess to be a good leader? Is that quality learned or intrinsic?
While some people may have a greater natural aptitude for leadership than others, I believe strongly that good leadership skills can be learned and implemented by all of us. I didn’t start out as the person I am today; it has taken coaching, mentorship, professional learning and development, faith and family to be able to withstand the pressures of my job and lead my teams and a district of more than 10,000 employees in good times and bad. I have seen principals and other leaders grow through deliberate focus and attention to leadership qualities, which is why one of my first goals as director of schools was to develop a leadership framework that could be implemented to achieve consistent qualities in staff at all levels.
Who is someone you look up to outside of your field? Why?
Serena Williams is someone I admire outside of my field because of her tenacity and her commitment to success not just professionally, but personally. This is a woman who has set records under the greatest pressure and scrutiny. No matter what she faces, she just keeps on ticking – and keeps on succeeding. She even gave birth to a beautiful child, despite societal beliefs that you can’t do it all as a woman.
Is there a common saying about business or leadership that you disagree with? Why?
It isn’t a saying, but there’s a perception among some in the business community that women aren’t tough enough to be leaders in their organizations or fields. I believe women, from heads of state to the heads of nonprofits and many places in between, are plenty tough enough to lead. We encounter all kinds of situations and all kinds of people, and we’re not going to be rolled over at the expense of the people we lead, the causes we champion or the results we’re working so hard to achieve.
When you were a kid, did you envision the type of career and lifestyle you have now? What did you want to be when you grew up?
Growing up, I knew I wanted to be a teacher because of the positive impact teachers had on my life. Those role models inspired me to go into the education profession here in Nashville to shape the lives of our next generation. I didn’t have any ambition or vision for being the superintendent of Metro Schools when I came back to my hometown school district to teach, because I didn’t see anyone who looked like me in that role. But there is a first for everything, and I’m honored and proud to be the first Black woman to lead MNPS.
Think about the next generation of female leaders. What do you think will be easier for them than it was for you, and what do you think will be harder for them than it was for you?
I think it will be easier to just jump in and take on these kinds of positions, because so many women are paving the way and reaching back to mentor and promote younger women. I think it will be harder in the sense that politics in education have intensified dramatically and are so hard to avoid now. What you got into this field for can start to seem pretty far away if you’re not grounded and strong in your convictions.
What is something you’ve changed your mind about compared to the beginning of your career?
I used to think it was pretty difficult to bring transformational change at a large scale, but now I know it can happen. I’ve seen it, and I’ve been fortunate enough to do it.