Innovate 2023

In the genes

Genospace and Genomind harness genetic testing to inform medical decisions

Scientists know more about genetics than ever before, and with testing companies like 23andMe, consumers can have genetic information in their hands. However, the genetic analysis offered by two area organizations goes far beyond mail-in spit samples to inform disease risk, treatment and medication management.

The Genospace program at Nashville’s Sarah Cannon Research Institute uses a blood, urine, saliva or biopsy sample to analyze up to 22,000 genes. A software platform compiles the data and can help oncologists detect cancer in non-symptomatic patients while determining the prognosis of the disease and which therapy, including clinical trial options, would be most effective.

6.23.2023.DrMckenzie.Angelina-9.jpg

Andrew McKenzie