In the genes

Scientists know more about genetics than ever before, and with testing companies like 23andMe, consumers can have genetic information in their hands. However, the genetic analysis offered by two area organizations goes far beyond mail-in spit samples to inform disease risk, treatment and medication management.
The Genospace program at Nashville’s Sarah Cannon Research Institute uses a blood, urine, saliva or biopsy sample to analyze up to 22,000 genes. A software platform compiles the data and can help oncologists detect cancer in non-symptomatic patients while determining the prognosis of the disease and which therapy, including clinical trial options, would be most effective.
Andrew McKenzie, scientific director of Genospace and president of personalized medicine for SCRI, says it was important to make the Genospace technology user-friendly for time-strapped oncologists.
“The purpose of the software tools and the services that the personalized medicine team provides is to demystify these results when they come back because they are incredibly complex,” McKenzie says.
Another local effort, Nashville-based company Genomind, is aimed at simplifying treatment decisions for clinicians in an effort to take some of the “trial and error” out of medication management. The technology looks at 26 genes that factor into drug metabolism, tolerability and efficacy to list patient compatibility with 1,000 medications. Genomind’s services focus on primary care specialties and medications for pain, behavioral health and chronic conditions.
Bill Brown became the CEO of Genomind in early 2023 and was tasked with growing the 11-year-old company.
“We need to get this down to where a doctor can adjust our results, decide what changes to make on medications and pass that on to staff to get enacted in less than five minutes,” Brown says. “That’s our goal with every doctor we work with.”
Genomind also tracks drug-to-drug interactions. Knowing when a drug cancels out the effect of another can help consolidate the total number of drugs a person is taking, Brown says. The technology can also prevent over-prescribing and addiction, he adds.
“You’ve got this interactive database that gives a doctor feedback based on this patient’s unique genetic makeup and these specific genes that interact with your medications,” Brown says. “[The database says] here’s what medications work and what don’t work for that patient. We’re giving more specific feedback so they know which med to prescribe and dosage so they don’t prescribe too high of a dosage if they don’t need to.”
SCRI’s McKenzie says the next frontier in genetic testing for Genospace is predicting whether cancer will recur based on molecular tests. Some recent innovations can predict if a tumor is no longer responding to therapy. It could spare people from unnecessary cost and side effects of continuing a therapy that is not effective, he says.
Scientists have learned a great deal more about genes’ involvement in cancer in the past decade, McKenzie says.
“The sequencing tools and associated bioinformatics are getting better and better and they’re getting cheaper and cheaper, which only means that more patients can get access to this type of testing and these types of services,” McKenzie says.