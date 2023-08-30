 Skip to main content
Innovate 2023

Going small

Micro kitchens provide big opportunities for culinary entrepreneurs

small Kitchen-EE.jpg

Gracie Nguyen and Chad Newton

 Photo: Eric England

Micro kitchens — also known as virtual restaurants, ghost kitchens or cloud kitchens — have been a part of the restaurant industry in one form or another for more than a decade. Born out of the increasing demand for food delivery by services like Uber Eats, the idea of operating a separate delivery-only concept within an existing restaurant’s kitchen blew up during the lockdown period early in the COVID pandemic. Full-service restaurants began to offer pizzas, burgers, tacos and other specialty items, essentially represented as standalone restaurants on the delivery apps, only without physical addresses or serving staff.

An example of a successful virtual restaurant operation is Soul at 6317 Charlotte Ave. Walking up to the location, it appears like a large, bustling Mexican restaurant and bar, but a small sign on the front door reveals that the operation supplements its income by preparing food and serving as the Uber Eats pickup location for not only its own menu but also virtual operations named Buddy’s Pizza, Soul Wings, Factory Hotdog and Nashville Burgers.