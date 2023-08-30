Going small

Micro kitchens — also known as virtual restaurants, ghost kitchens or cloud kitchens — have been a part of the restaurant industry in one form or another for more than a decade. Born out of the increasing demand for food delivery by services like Uber Eats, the idea of operating a separate delivery-only concept within an existing restaurant’s kitchen blew up during the lockdown period early in the COVID pandemic. Full-service restaurants began to offer pizzas, burgers, tacos and other specialty items, essentially represented as standalone restaurants on the delivery apps, only without physical addresses or serving staff.
An example of a successful virtual restaurant operation is Soul at 6317 Charlotte Ave. Walking up to the location, it appears like a large, bustling Mexican restaurant and bar, but a small sign on the front door reveals that the operation supplements its income by preparing food and serving as the Uber Eats pickup location for not only its own menu but also virtual operations named Buddy’s Pizza, Soul Wings, Factory Hotdog and Nashville Burgers.
Another popular model is the cloud kitchen, a setup where multiple concepts share a commissary kitchen space to prepare their own menu for delivery or carryout from a central hub, staffed by employees of the host kitchen. Midtown Foods is located in a nondescript industrial building at 614 18th Ave. N. near Watkins Park. Inside those green cinder block walls, more than 10 different operations cook Ethiopian injera, birria tacos, hot wings, barbecued ribs and pho in separate kitchen stalls. Delivery services or individual diners can walk into the small lobby and enter their order into a kiosk which will instruct them which door in a bay of lockers contains their carryout order.
Midtown Foods is a project of CloudKitchens, a California-based company that counts Uber co-founder Travis Kalanick among key early investors. The company’s model revolves around offering food entrepreneurs the chance to open a restaurant without the burdens of traditional brick-and-mortar, suggesting a break-even opportunity of six months versus five years under the traditional model. CloudKitchens makes this claim based on needing only around 10 percent of the space and employees to launch and operate as a virtual restaurant and just a fraction of the initial capital investment: $30,000 as opposed to $1 million.
In East Nashville, local developer Tyler Cauble saw the trend of micro kitchens and put his own spin on the concept with The Wash, a collection of five restaurants and a bar located inside the six stalls of a retrofitted former car wash at 1101 McKennie Ave. Cauble says that the parcel was originally considered for use as an Airbnb or as a retail and office project until he ran into a snag.
“We discovered we had to keep the original facade or Metro was going to take 20 feet of right-of-way, which would have cut the parcel in half,” he explains.
Cauble pivoted to a new concept: “I kept getting calls asking for restaurant delivery options, so we came up with an idea for retail-facing ghost kitchens that would focus on takeout and delivery. I wasn’t looking to invent something new, but I couldn’t find anything similar to it. Now people are calling me from all over wanting to replicate it,” he shares proudly.
Each tenant is provided with a grill hood, a three-compartment sink, a grease trap and a walk-in cooler, and then chooses their own kitchen equipment package to get started for an initial investment of around $30,000. Occupants sign a yearly lease with no royalty provisions and in return share amenities such as an outdoor patio dining area with a fireplace, landscaping and a high-visibility location along Gallatin Pike.
“Within two weeks of announcing the concept, we had all six leases committed and a waiting list of more than 40 restaurants wanting to get in,” recalls Cauble. “We were very selective of who we put in here, and we haven’t encountered the typical issues that new restaurants face.”
Among the restaurateurs that Cauble chose were Gracie Nguyen and Chad Newton, whom he had worked with when they started up their popular East Side Banh Mi restaurant three blocks away in 2020.
“I already knew they were great people, awesome operators with wonderful concepts, and they cook the hell out of food,” Cauble says.
Nguyen and Newton wanted to expand their single location into a restaurant group, and The Wash provided an easier avenue to growth.
Newton explains: “We wanted to have different brands and try new things out. We saw Tyler’s vision and thought it was brilliant. We’d already planned to open a little pho shop, so we checked out the economics and only had to budget $50,000 to $75,000 to get into a new concept.”
They have been so pleased with the results of their first year at The Wash that the couple jumped to occupy two new stall openings. One houses their new quesadilla-based concept, Sweeza, and the other is a venture from East Side Banh Mi executive chef Chris Biard and his wife Emma. The couple named their business SS Gai after the Thai name for the grilled and fried chicken dishes that highlight their menu.
While the Biards own the concept, Nguyen and Newton serve as consultants under their You Are Here Hospitality umbrella.
“We see it as a way to grow our restaurant group while still being able to give back to our friends,” Newton says. “There are other ways to grow, and some people might see this as playing ‘small ball,’ but we see the advantages of a lot of synergies in the restaurant group and with the other tenants at The Wash. We’re planning on getting big by being small.”
Cauble shares an even simpler future plan: “We’ve got our own blue ocean here to do whatever we want. This allows us to help smaller businesses and do something cool for the neighborhood. I’m not going to retire on this, but I’m happy to bring more food options to the east side, the best side for food!”