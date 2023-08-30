 Skip to main content
Innovate 2023

Cruise control

I-24 test shows AI-powered systems can yield fuel efficiency, traffic safety improvements

Circles 100 Car Project

Advancements in automotive design are moving at a rapid pace.

About as fast, it seems, as impatient motorists zipping along the interstate at 80 miles an hour or more.

5.18.2023.MeredithCelebak.angelinac-14.jpg

Meredith Cebelak