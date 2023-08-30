Advancements in automotive design are moving at a rapid pace.
About as fast, it seems, as impatient motorists zipping along the interstate at 80 miles an hour or more.
One local group believes artificial intelligence-equipped cruise control systems used in conventional vehicles can provide increased fuel savings and safety — while minimizing congestion — on those interstates.
The CIRCLES Consortium — consisting of personnel from Vanderbilt University, the University of California, Temple University and Rutgers University, in coordination with Franklin-headquartered Nissan North America, local design firm Gresham Smith and the Tennessee Department of Transportation — conducted a five-day open-track experiment in November 2022. Using 100 Nissan Rogue vehicles with adaptive cruise control and a sensor-filled segment of Interstate 24 located about four miles southeast of downtown Nashville, the group determined that a single AI-equipped vehicle positively influenced the speed and driving behavior of up to 20 nearby cars.
The CIRCLES Consortium conducted the test on what is called the I-24 MOTION test bed, which is billed as the world’s only automotive testing environment of its kind. The “smart highway” is equipped with 300 Axis Communications 4K digital sensor cameras — mounted on 43 110-foot-tall poles and capable of logging 260 million miles of vehicle data per year.
Arranged in clusters of six along the open stretches of I-24 and clusters of 12 at its exit ramps, the cameras captured during those five days the time and space trajectory of every test vehicle that used that segment of the interstate.
The four-mile test bed site stretched from State Route 254 (Bell Road) in Davidson County to Waldron Road in Rutherford County, an interstate segment that was sufficiently long to have provided five minutes or more of visibility per vehicle for the test.
On Nov. 16 alone, the system recorded 143,010 miles driven and 3,780 hours of driving.
“Before we started designing, our first step was researching what other cities had done and applying best practices from those to design I-24 MOTION, which is a first-of-its-kind project because it takes place on an active interstate,” says Meredith Cebelak, Vanderbilt adjunct instructor of civil and environmental engineering and a Gresham Smith transportation systems management and operations department leader.
“Interviewing the owners and operators of existing test beds [in other markets] helped us to understand the different approaches taken,” she adds. “This information helped the team to recognize the need to design a system that could be expanded in the future to address the changing needs of the transportation community.”
Cebelak says testing in actual traffic captures the variability of real-world conditions and human behavior. Data from the test bed can be generated under various conditions and on a continuous basis, which will allow for greater insights into the behaviors of drivers of all types.
“By translating data from each camera, the team can develop a complete, yet anonymous, trajectory for each vehicle with measurements made many times per second,” she says.
About $11.9 million in funding for The CIRCLES Consortium was provided by the National Science Foundation and the federal departments of transportation and energy, with support from Toyota North America and General Motors (as the experiment included a Toyota RAV4 and a Cadillac XT5).
Cebelak says the project team has since given presentations at industry events, including the annual meeting of the Transportation Research Board in Washington, D.C. The project has also received industry awards, including from the Institute of Traffic Engineers’ Southern District at the ITS America Conference.
In Tennessee, I-24 MOTION won the Grand Conceptor Award at the American Council of Engineering Companies Tennessee awards last fall and will be recognized in Washington, D.C., at ACEC’s national awards event.
“Outside of awards, there has been a lot of general interest in the project from cities across the country, as well as the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Highway Administration,” Cebelak says. “The project has a reputation in both the public and private sector, and we’re exploring a lot of potential partnerships.”
William Barbour, a research scientist with the Vanderbilt University Institute for Software Integrated Systems, says TDOT has invested in cutting-edge technology for the I-24 Smart Corridor, which was unveiled in fall 2022 and helped accommodate the I-24 MOTION test effort.
“We have an opportunity to use its data to continually optimize the corridor management strategies and inform future deployments in other areas,” Barbour says. “Crashes and other incidents have a large impact on congestion and can even cause secondary collisions in their wake; the traffic stream effects of these events can be observed with I-24 MOTION and we hope can improve incident response and first responder safety.
“New vehicle technologies are being developed and deployed every year (for example, versions of adaptive cruise control with increased autonomy),” he adds. “I-24 MOTION can study how these influence — for better or for worse — the traffic in the vicinity of a particular vehicle technology.”
Barbour says safety during The CIRCLES Consortium experiment was a priority — focusing on parking lot operations, driver safety and vehicle training, and roadway conditions assessment. Every morning before any vehicles left the parking lot for the interstate, each driver received a safety briefing in a training room and again while sitting in the vehicle.
“A team of researchers and a police officer were constantly monitoring the field site and the roadway to make sure that it was safe to start and continue the experiment,” he says. “The experiment had to apply for and receive approval from TDOT prior to operating the test on I-24 MOTION.”
So what’s next?
Lee Smith, interim director of the TDOT Traffic Operations Division, says the department and the I-24 MOTION team are “actively seeking” new partners — including researchers and automakers — to utilize the test bed once more.
“TDOT is also exploring opportunities to use the test bed to better understand how the I-24 Smart Corridor-deployed technologies are impacting travel and helping to provide more reliable travel times,” he says.
Vanderbilt’s Barbour says the research team continues to work through the “massive amount” of data the experiment generated.
“We’re very encouraged about the possibilities these technologies have for being deployed on vehicles of the future and helping address some aspects of traffic on our roadways,” he says.
“As for I-24 MOTION, broadly, the team behind the test bed has a long list of ideas to study with its uniquely powerful data generation capabilities, and we welcome from others new ideas that we haven’t even thought of yet.”