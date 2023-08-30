Carrying water

When Shanice Cheatham’s father fell ill from an infection caused by an error in hospital protocol, she changed her career path. The Meharry Medical College presidential fellow moved from an orthopedic surgery track toward health policy and management, and she set out to prevent similar hospital infections globally.
With help from the newly formed Meharry-Heritage Fellowship, Cheatham is spending the next year growing her company, Endemic Solutions, before returning to medical school. Her first product is the Endemic Filtration Portable Handwashing System, a backpack that purifies water and provides a wound-healing solution so that doctors who do not have access to clean water can wash their hands, clean wounds and prevent infections.
Though Cheatham started her company seven years ago while she was a master’s degree student at Kent State University, the Ohio native says she struggled to gain traction. COVID brought increased focus to infection, and she later caught the eye of infectious disease expert and Meharry President and CEO Dr. James Hildreth, who reached out to her for a presidential fellowship interview.
“When COVID hit, my phone was ringing off the hook, because an infection that became a pandemic hit people so hard that they realized the need that I was trying to capture that had been existing in so many other countries,” she says.
She also found support in missionary medicine circles. “They would heal them from whatever ailment that they had, but then they would die from an infection,” Cheatham says.
Cheatham recently received her second backpack prototype and some grant funding to help the business grow. She hopes to eventually hire a CEO and transition to a chief medical officer position. Her plan is to continue on to medical school to become a trauma surgeon and build global health surgery centers — some in the U.S. centered on immigrants and others abroad.
“I think it’s important for more innovators to be out there, no matter how wonky the idea may be,” Cheatham says. “Mine started as a simple backpack idea but it turned into this life-changing thing for a lot of people. You never know what your crazy idea turns into for someone else.”