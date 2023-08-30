 Skip to main content
Innovate 2023

Carrying water

Meharry fellow’s invention prevents hospital infections through filtration

When Shanice Cheatham’s father fell ill from an infection caused by an error in hospital protocol, she changed her career path. The Meharry Medical College presidential fellow moved from an orthopedic surgery track toward health policy and management, and she set out to prevent similar hospital infections globally.

With help from the newly formed Meharry-Heritage Fellowship, Cheatham is spending the next year growing her company, Endemic Solutions, before returning to medical school. Her first product is the Endemic Filtration Portable Handwashing System, a backpack that purifies water and provides a wound-healing solution so that doctors who do not have access to clean water can wash their hands, clean wounds and prevent infections.

Shanice Cheatham