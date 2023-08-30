 Skip to main content
Innovate 2023

A new norm

Sarah Cannon oncologist introduced Enhanced Surgical Recovery program in 2016

Dr. Laura Williams, a gynecological oncology surgeon at Sarah Cannon Cancer Institute, wanted to be the first. At a conference in 2016, she learned about the European model of surgical recovery, whose goal is getting patients on their feet faster after procedures, and immediately got to work implementing a version at the cancer center.

“I came back from the meeting and it was obvious this was going to be a national move,” she says. “I wanted us to be first. And I wanted us to design our own program from the ground up with 30 or so stakeholders, anesthesia surgeons, everybody, so we can be the first in the area to design what we wanted to do, rather than to have somebody tell us what to do.”