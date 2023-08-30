A new norm

Dr. Laura Williams, a gynecological oncology surgeon at Sarah Cannon Cancer Institute, wanted to be the first. At a conference in 2016, she learned about the European model of surgical recovery, whose goal is getting patients on their feet faster after procedures, and immediately got to work implementing a version at the cancer center.
“I came back from the meeting and it was obvious this was going to be a national move,” she says. “I wanted us to be first. And I wanted us to design our own program from the ground up with 30 or so stakeholders, anesthesia surgeons, everybody, so we can be the first in the area to design what we wanted to do, rather than to have somebody tell us what to do.”
A multidisciplinary team developed TriStar Centennial’s Enhanced Surgical Recovery program in 2016 and launched it in Williams’ department in 2017. It has since expanded throughout the Nashville health system and to 167 HCA locations nationally.
According to data from HCA, the program produces a two-day average reduction in length of hospital stays as well as an overall decrease in opioid usage. It also lowered readmission rates — by 54 percent in 30-day readmissions for joint replacements and 45 percent in 90-day readmissions for gynecological surgery.
By now, it is “a well-worn path on our service,” Williams says.
Enhanced Surgical Recovery starts with patient education. Williams gave patient Sherrie Robertson a booklet outlining the tenets of the program before her hysterectomy earlier this year.
Unlike with traditional methods of surgery preparation, patients are allowed to drink water before surgery and are given a carbohydrate drink. This helps with post-surgery nausea. Doctors rarely use intravenous narcotics in surgeries anymore, eliminating withdrawal risks.
“After the surgery, I woke up really quickly. So that told me that the anesthesiologist did a really good job because you don’t want to be out of it that long,” Robertson says. “I got into my room and within hours I was up walking. That’s one of the things they want you to do with the ESR: The quicker you can get up and start being mobile, the better your healing will be.”
Patients can eat and drink coffee right away to avoid caffeine withdrawal headaches post-surgery, Williams says. The program uses multimodal pain management post-surgery to cut down on the post-op use of narcotics, including nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs like ibuprofen and neurologic modifiers to calm nerve pain.
To further speed her recovery, Robertson took on a low-inflammation diet as recommended by the booklet. Robertson took about six opioids over the two-day period after the surgery to be able to sleep. She has a history with pain medicine from previous back surgeries and associated chronic pain.
“I did not want to get home and get addicted to opioids, which is really easy to do,” Robertson says. “When I left there, I was just taking Tylenol.”
Williams implements ESR with every one of her patients.
“There’s lots of things that are stressful the old management way,” she says. “We had tons of trouble with headaches — narcotic headaches and caffeine withdrawal. I don’t have that anymore. So people just recover quicker. They’re up and ambulating and eating quicker. They’re brighter.”