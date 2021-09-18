Even the most optimistic observers of Nashville real estate wouldn’t have predicted the speed of recent development in SoBro and the ever-growing Gulch area. Growth many had considered might require a generation or more has taken less than a decade. And broad, long-term guiding documents have essentially turned into draft blueprints for dozens of apartment blocks and office and hotel towers.
We’ve taken a little license to extrapolate today’s trends and revisit past proposals that haven’t (yet?) made it to groundbreaking. The result is a view into the downtown Nashville of the near future, a much more continuous urban mass whose parts will be more interwoven than ever before. To go with our sketches, we’ve asked some industry pros a few big questions about how this denser, more connected district might — and should — function.
Integrated spaces
A booming, denser city calls for developers and architects to be ever more intentional about connections and innovations
Kim Hawkins is all about blurring lines.
Among the many ripple effects stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic is a much wider acceptance of the blurring of our workspaces. Sure, many of us were putting in shifts at home or cafés before March 2020, but there is now more fluidity than ever in where work takes place — an apartment building’s patio, a flexible common area, a pocket park between two office towers. Hawkins, a founding principal of Hawkins Partners, says people want more flexibility and a greater focus on health and wellness from their workplaces. But the line-blurring extends to other parts of our urban lives, too. The spaces where we live, play and dine when we’re not working are growing closer together, and professionals in the development community have taken note.
“Being architects, we usually think about buildings. But we now also think much more about the spaces in between,” says Curtis Lesh, an associate and project manager at Tuck-Hinton Architecture & Design.
The good news: Many developers and landowners also are increasingly doing so, paying attention to — and paying for — public plazas, street trees and other amenities that create better connections from their buildings to those nearby and to the public space they border. Gone are the days of new buildings having a blank wall stretching hundreds of feet or having a clear-as-day “back” side addressing a side street.
“I still evangelize about these things but it doesn’t take much anymore,” Hawkins says.
Designs are getting better. And not to be discounted as a factor in this dynamic is an element of benign oneupmanship: Many of the ambitious projects being proposed for or built in various parts of the city’s core are being backed by firms new to town and wanting to make a splash.
“It’s testing us in that we want to make sure that what gets developed makes sense and fits in the city,” Lesh says. “But just what that is is changing, too.”
Case in point for that dynamic are two separate three-tower plans announced this summer for both sides of Second Avenue a block south of Korean Veterans Boulevard. The projects by Centrum Realty of Chicago and the Boston-based Congress Group — which also built the nearby Four Seasons tower overlooking the Cumberland River — have been designed to both relate well to each other and around park spaces that will open up to one an other across Second.
Better relationships between big buildings is one way the design and function of Nashville’s core is getting better. Here are a few other ideas that would help:
• Approach infrastructure in a more holistic way — As growth progresses and large projects “meet” each other more frequently, there are opportunities to think more smartly about how basic services can be tweaked in a dense, built-out core. Lesh says one such chance is rainwater runoff. Traditional construction methods crown roads in the middle and run all collected water out via sewers to treatment plants miles away. But future road projects could at times go in the opposite direction and include bioswales, channels designed to collect and filter water — sometimes through a vegetated median or curb extensions — before it passes into the local water table. And as cities build more complete streets that include hard buffers separating cars from bicyclists and pedestrians, the opportunities to build such bioswales — and reduce the stress on existing infrastructure — also increase.
• Think about lower-cost housing in unconventional spaces — Development at the pace Nashville’s core has seen comes with a high price in terms of affordability. Rapidly rising land prices push developers to target higher-end buyers, and even buildings with spaces set aside for lower-rate units don’t have enough of them to make a dent in the need for that product. But, Lesh says, enterprising types could find opportunities in “quirky, oddball sites” in or near The Gulch, Pie Town or SoBro. He is studying for clients a 5,000-square-foot site too small for a large project as well as another home to a cell phone tower.
Even in today’s scorching market, such properties are being skipped over, he says. But they are relatively cheap and could thus better lend themselves to workforce housing projects with smaller units.
• Look for “small” transit options — High land prices inevitably breed denser development, which improves walkability and, Hawkins says, will lay a stronger groundwork for the building of a stronger public transit system. But where most people might think of buses or light rail when the word transit comes up, Hawkins says smaller options should be included in such discussions.
“We need to do a better job recognizing that the blurring of lines expands to public spaces, too,” she says. “Greenways can be part of the transition solution. They’re not just about recreation.”
Picture bike lanes in the heart of downtown connecting to greenways that lead to nearby residential communities such as Wedgewood-Houston, Germantown and even MetroCenter, which is getting more apartment options. With appropriate forethought and proper integration, a scenario of an e-bike rider getting to and from work (and likely passing a few grocery/dining stores along the way) in 20 minutes is no longer fanciful — or dangerous.
The Gulch
Commuters along the downtown interstate loop can’t miss the activity at the southern tip of The Gulch. Where Terrazzo sat somewhat alone south of Division Street for years now are rising multiple towers that hug the highway. Across Division from them, multiple sites that previously housed single-story structures sport or will soon have their own cranes. To the northwest, meanwhile, Gulch master developer MarketStreet Enterprises still has a handful of spots to redevelop in the heart of the district, including the southeast corner of the prominent intersection of 12th and Demonbreun.
SoBro
The South of Broadway Strategic Master Plan published in early 2013 envisioned the roundabout at the top of Korean Veterans Boulevard as a cluster of some of the city’s tallest towers. With Tony Giarratana’s planned tower as well as a 46-story Ritz-Carlton and other projects, that vision is coming true. Also generally on target were predictions that much of the area just south of the Music City Center would grow to house hotels and apartments. What the 2013 plan didn’t anticipate was a cluster of towers along KVB as it nears the Cumberland; recently unveiled projects by firms from Chicago and Boston will extend truly tall development from the area around the Pinnacle at Symphony Place and the Bridgestone Tower across SoBro’s main east-west thoroughfare.
We’ve purposely omitted the area south of the KVB Roundabout from our envisioned development frenzy. With Third Man Records, Tennessee Brew Works, City Winery and the Nashville Rescue Mission, it has anchors that may not be moved soon, and it’s likely development will first fill the areas north of Lafayette and south of the Division Street Connector. Another reason we held off: With the mission at Lafayette and Seventh and Room at the Inn nearby on Eighth, this node is home to much of downtown’s capacity of caring for the city’s unhoused. A rushed redevelopment of their properties and the uprooting of their services wouldn’t strike us as progress.
The 2016 proposal for a cluster of towers, highlighted by a 40-story office property, along the interstate loop opened eyes about SoBro’s potential as viewed by non-locals. Here, we’ve used that plan — which would require significant changes to the Downtown Code — along with a few projects under construction to its west to frame downtown’s southern border along the Division Street Connector all the way to Lafayette, where development would meet several can’t-miss public storage buildings. Code changes or not, the conclusion is the same: That terrific vista of downtown from the highway — or the Adventure Science Center, for that matter — isn’t long for this world.
