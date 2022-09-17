 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Boom 2022

Up in the air

Nashville offers lots of tall buildings — but none above 600 feet

  • 0
Skyscrapers1.jpg

1010 Church

Nashville is a city of tall buildings.

In fact, and relative to its size, Tennessee’s capital is a national power of sorts — home to far more sky-reaching towers than its population would suggest. Though with only about 2 million people living within its metropolitan statistical area (No. 35 in the United States for MSA populations), Nashville ranks in the top 20 of U.S. cities for buildings 100 feet tall and taller — with more than 200 such structures, according to urban construction/architecture database emporis.com.

Skyscrapers2.jpg

800 Lea St.

Tags

My Nashville Post role has evolved since 2000 when I joined the now-defunct The City Paper. TCP became a Post sister publication in 2008 (when I began doing some Post work) and folded in 2013. I have been managing editor of the Post since late 2011.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.