Trading up

Music City Construction Careers is a program that prepares students like Jerome Carter for apprenticeships by providing technologically advanced education to teach them handy skills.
The trades apprenticeship program, run by a coalition of trade associations and labor groups, includes several paths for interested participants, including bricklaying, sheet metal and carpentry.
After graduating from Hillsboro High School in 2015, Carter attended college to find a career he was passionate about, but he quickly decided to pivot.
“I realized that I don’t like to sit at a desk all day,” he says. “I like my freedom and being able to move around and use my hands. I like physical work and doing this brings in all those aspects.”
He recalls the search for a career being difficult, but the career he found set him up to earn an education without owing any student loans or having debt in other ways.
“I was getting ready to go into the military before I was presented this opportunity,” Carter says. “I didn’t want to go [to the military] so I figured why not give it a chance to make good money once I finish the program. I won’t have to pay student loans or any of that stuff back so I figured I’d give it a try.”
In 2019, he started working as a plumbing apprentice. He credits his job for providing him with knowledge of various skills he believes will take him far.
“It’s different for me,” Carter says. “Some days I’m doing plumbing, working on toilets and sinks, but other days I’m in mechanical rooms working on AC units and chillers and boilers.”
Carter sees trades as a good opportunity for Black workers.
“I would like to be able to get more Black men in a trade because there’s not a lot of us here,” he says. “I am the only Black person that works for my specific contractor and it was tough starting. I would like to try and hand out the same opportunity to people and tell them about unions so we can diversify.”
Carter encourages young people to consider learning a trade.
“As people develop skills, they won’t learn everything in one day,” Carter says. “It can be strenuous work and they might run into people they don’t necessarily get along with, but at the end of the day, they have to remember that they’re doing this for them. [You] know what you’re working toward.”
