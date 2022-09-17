 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Boom 2022

Too small to succeed

Some local boutique developers no longer see Nashville as attractive

  • 0

There was a time not too long ago when the bulk of Nashville development in urban areas was undertaken by local companies — all of them boutique in the general sense.

And though the task was challenging, it was at least doable.

BoutiqueDevelopment1.jpg

Shawn Bailes
BoutiqueDevelopment2.jpg

Michael Kenner

Tags

My Nashville Post role has evolved since 2000 when I joined the now-defunct The City Paper. TCP became a Post sister publication in 2008 (when I began doing some Post work) and folded in 2013. I have been managing editor of the Post since late 2011.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.