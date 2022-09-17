Too small to succeed

There was a time not too long ago when the bulk of Nashville development in urban areas was undertaken by local companies — all of them boutique in the general sense.
And though the task was challenging, it was at least doable.
Now many of the small and specialty development companies that are locally based either are no longer focused on Nashville or are handling projects in areas that would have been considered less-than-ideal even three years ago.
Rising costs of land, labor and materials and not having the luxury of waiting for overwhelmed Metro departments and officials to sign off on projects have essentially rendered for these niche companies a climate that is no longer attractive in which to develop.
“It seems over the last few years, including before the pandemic, the process of development has been incredibly difficult at the local level,” says Shawn Bailes, chief executive officer at Nashville-based Capital City Construction. “From the simple task of pulling permits to calling in inspections, the length of time has expanded exponentially. Our city officials are understaffed and overworked for the construction activity the city has, and I am not quite sure we can staff up to meet the need as a city.”
Bailes says it is considerably more difficult to undertake small developments now compared to, say, five years ago.
“Big projects are catching all the attention, but smaller ‘cottage’ developments still have to go through most of the same Metro departments,” he notes. “It is like the banking business: It takes the same amount of underwriting to do a $100,000 loan as a $10 million loan. And it’s the same with projects.”
Some local developers are so dispirited that they have decided essentially to leave Nashville altogether.
Michael Kenner is a native Nashvillian who has undertaken the redevelopment of various west side sites with residential buildings. For years, Kenner spoke highly of his hometown. Now he admits a level of discouragement and has decided to focus his work in Chattanooga.
In addition to escalating labor and material costs, Kenner cites three concerns related to government and that have limited his ability to undertake small-scale residential developments locally: 1) The Metro Planning Department staff members now must review multiple plans before they approve specific plan rezoning; 2) The fire marshal has implemented aerial ladder access related to structures, which Kenner contends varies non-uniformly from project to project and limits the chances of creating affordable housing because it discourages building density; and 3) the Metro Codes Department has thousands of backlogged permits.
“To rezone a project five years ago would take six months,” he says. “Now, it is a year-plus. And once rezoned, it is taking over a year just to get through permits — unlike in Chattanooga, which takes three months max.”
The concerns related to the codes department have been ongoing since Nashville’s current boom began about 10 years ago. However, some contend Codes has been unfairly criticized and is simply understaffed.
Richel Albright, Metro Codes Department public information officer, says with the increased demand, “our development service-related departments are adjusting to meet the growth by increasing staff, implementing a more user-friendly development portal and ensuring our technology remains up to date.”
Albright says the department’s priority remains helping to grow the city in an appropriate way.
“However, it’s not just as simple as adding more staff to help with the checking of boxings and approving of permits,” she says. “The development process is incredibly dynamic and involves multiple departments reviewing a variety of important pieces with the goal being a high-quality product that is not only beneficial to the user but safe.”
In fiscal year 2022, Metro issued nearly 16,000 building permits — approximately 1,300 permits a month — for a collective valuation of $5.6 billion, record numbers.
“With these projects happening all over the county, our residents expect and deserve diligent, careful and thoughtful review so that we don’t grow without regard for the impact of our city’s future,” Albright says.
Beyond the time developers must wait related to Metro departments, another developer concern involves finding an attractive capitalization rate, which is calculated by dividing a property’s net operating income by that property’s current market value. Expressed as a percentage, the ratio is an estimation of an investor’s or developer’s potential return on a real estate investment.
“Five years ago, we could make a 6 percent capitalization rate,” Kenner says. “Now we’re lucky to find a 4 percent cap rate. I don’t have investors who will settle for a 4 percent return.”
One boutique developer, who asked to go unnamed, says it is a “huge challenge” to work with Metro.
“We used to be able to get permits in weeks and [no more than a few] months on larger projects. Now it’s over a year on larger projects and seven-to-eight months in stormwater plan review alone.”
Capital City Construction’s Bailes says frustration is “at an all-time high.”
“Investors are impatient and unsympathetic,” he says. “Developers and contractors are scrambling to get in front of delays and rising costs. It is like Whac-A-Mole at the state fair. Every time you tamp down an issue, something new arises.”
When asked if he anticipated the situation a few years ago, Bailes says, “The pendulum knows nothing but to swing back and forth. There has been an unprecedented run in real estate for a while. But when an Uber driver starts talking about investing in property and how easy it is, that is a tell-tale sign.”
Tyler Cauble, founder of locally based boutique company Hamilton Development, is also high on more manageable markets outside Nashville. In June, Cauble and real estate investors Jess Reed and Brandon Thornberry acquired a 1.5-million-square-foot former wool mill on a 32-acre property located about 5.5 miles south of downtown Chattanooga in Rossville, Georgia. The purchase followed Cauble’s having acquired Newell Tower in downtown Chattanooga for $1.8 million in February 2021.
“It’s a matter of being able to grow and scale as a smaller, local development firm,” he says. “Though we may be able to one day, we cannot currently compete with out-of-state firms that are accepting of lower returns and can, therefore, pay higher prices for their projects. Tertiary markets like Chattanooga are expanding rapidly and have a similar demographic as our East Nashville base. And the entry cost [for those markets] is far lower.
“A few years ago, investors and developers would have a funny look on their faces when you would bring up investing in Chattanooga or the tertiary markets surrounding Nashville,” Cauble adds. “Now, everyone seems to be hopping on the train to chase yield.”
Cauble says he saw coming the day when undertaking development in Music City would be highly challenging. But he remains hopeful.
“I’ve focused my career on ‘emerging’ areas of Nashville, so it was only a matter of time before we knew we’d have to find another city to chase those same burgeoning corridors,” he says. “Interestingly, some ‘boutique-ish’ companies seemingly have emerged recently — willing to take some risks with local projects. I’m all for it. We need the creativity and design that boutique firms bring to the market. They seem to be more willing to solve local problems and create projects with a positive community impact than your larger, outside groups are.
“It’s only the beginning for Nashville,” Cauble adds. “We’re Atlanta in the 1980s.”
