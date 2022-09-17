 Skip to main content
Boom 2022

Most Powerful Women: Nancy Keil

President and CEO of Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle Tennessee on mentorship and service

Nancy Keil

Nancy Keil

 Photo: Daniel Meigs

What’s the most common piece of advice you find yourself giving other leaders or aspiring leaders?

There is a purpose and place for us all; find something you love and have the courage to challenge yourself every day to do great work. Start with the end in mind. If you know what you want to accomplish, what your end state of success looks like, it is easier to map your journey and to share your vision with others. Be a pioneer of intentional change; lead by example humbly.

