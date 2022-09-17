Most Powerful Women: Nancy Keil

What’s the most common piece of advice you find yourself giving other leaders or aspiring leaders?
There is a purpose and place for us all; find something you love and have the courage to challenge yourself every day to do great work. Start with the end in mind. If you know what you want to accomplish, what your end state of success looks like, it is easier to map your journey and to share your vision with others. Be a pioneer of intentional change; lead by example humbly.
What is one of your strengths in the way you approach leadership?
Building a strong, collaborative work environment, an environment where team members understand that every contribution, regardless of how small it may seem, has incredible value to the mission and success of the organization.
When you were a kid, did you envision the type of career and lifestyle you have now?
I grew up in a middle-income household. We didn’t have a lot, but there wasn’t anything we needed. I was taught at a very early age to show up on time, do great work and to be kind. My end goal coming out of college was to be independent and I am proud I accomplished that independence.
What did you want to be when you grew up?
My first career aspiration was to be an ice skater. When I got older and learned about my father’s work, I wanted to follow in his footsteps by being an FBI agent.
Think about the next generation of female leaders. What do you think will be easier for them than it was for you, and what do you think will be harder for them than it was for you?
Competing in a man’s world gave me the strength and stamina I have today. I came from a corporate background, and many times I had to let things “slide” to keep my career moving forward. I think women are more empowered than ever to stand up for themselves but also stand up for one another — it is a beautiful thing that is changing the landscape of women in leadership. The pandemic has had a negative impact on women in the workforce as they have absolutely faced additional hurdles compared to their male peers. I have seen it with my own staff, where women want to excel at their jobs but are also expected to support their household with home learning and childcare. For some years to come, women will face tough decisions regarding career and family. They should be able to have both.
How do you choose which causes and organizations to devote your time to?
I choose which causes to devote my time and treasure to by their mission and impact in the community, and when people I respect ask me to support a cause they truly believe in.
How can volunteer work with a nonprofit benefit one’s professional life?
Volunteering empowers an individual’s empathy and fills you with joy. I feel it is extremely important to understand the disparities within our communities for us to be the best advocates for one another.
Who was an important mentor and what’s the most lasting tenet that person left you?
I will never forget the words my mom would always say if I was struggling to make a decision: “Make sure you can look yourself in the mirror when taking action. And, always be kind.”
