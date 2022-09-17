 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Boom 2022

Mill to mixed-use

Churches, old industrial buildings and other historic properties help developers create projects that stand out

  • 0
HistoricDevelopment1.jpg

Katie Vance

 Photo: Eric England

During the past few years, developers in Nashville turned stocking factories into mixed-use commercial spaces, created a charity-focused hotel in a former church and transformed the boiler room of a steam cleaning factory into an eye-catching bar. Adaptive reuse has given these spaces a new purpose while preserving their historic architecture. 

Nathan Lyons, founder and president of Vintage South, has made architectural preservation a priority — he actively seeks out older buildings for redevelopment and finds options for creative reuse whenever possible. “We do feel it’s very important, when we can, to reimagine spaces — because that ultimately creates unique projects,” he says. 

HistoricDevelopment2.jpg

Eastwood Village

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.