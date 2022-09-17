During the past few years, developers in Nashville turned stocking factories into mixed-use commercial spaces, created a charity-focused hotel in a former church and transformed the boiler room of a steam cleaning factory into an eye-catching bar. Adaptive reuse has given these spaces a new purpose while preserving their historic architecture.
Nathan Lyons, founder and president of Vintage South, has made architectural preservation a priority — he actively seeks out older buildings for redevelopment and finds options for creative reuse whenever possible. “We do feel it’s very important, when we can, to reimagine spaces — because that ultimately creates unique projects,” he says.
This interest in preservation drove Lyons to acquire Stocking 51, a former hosiery mill that became a mixed-use commercial project.
“I bought it because I loved the old building, the historic aspects of it,” he says. The mill was also located at an opportune corner lot in The Nations. When Lyons acquired the building in 2015, he says the neighborhood was “in transition and really growing.”
Working with Gina Emmanuel of Centric Architecture, Vintage South restored the original beams, brick and windows of the structure — features Lyons says give the space its distinctive character.
“The old mills and factories often have unique features — whether it’s a bow truss roof system or exposed beams,” he tells the Post. “Ultimately, when we redesign and recreate [the space], those become cool features that you generally would not see in new construction.”
Stocking 51 eventually grew to a multi- building campus that now includes a former bioenergy plant. The campus has integrated the original silos from the plant into its architecture. In May 2022, an LLC affiliated with Stockbridge Capital Group acquired Stocking 51 for $58 million.
The mill-to-mixed-use conversion is a popular one: Other notable examples include May Hosiery Mill, a Wedgewood-Houston project from AJ Capital Partners, and Sylvan Supply, a former wood and steel product mill that Third and Urban developed into a commercial space on the Charlotte corridor.
Another popular choice for adaptive reuse is churches, including one of Vintage South’s other projects, Hobson Chapel in East Nashville. Vintage South acquired the property in 2019 for $4.8 million and recently listed it for sale. Originally a United Methodist Church dating back to 1851 (with the Greek-revival style main sanctuary constructed in 1924), Hobson Chapel became part of a commercial mixed-use project called Eastwood Village. Lyons says Vintage South “painstakingly” restored the structure. “The congregation had vacated several years prior,” he says. “It had been vacant and in disrepair for many years when we acquired it.”
Elsewhere in East Nashville, Anchor Investments undertook another notable church conversion project with The Russell, a boutique hotel. The Russell’s building was formerly Cumberland Presbyterian Church, built in 1904. Anchor Investments acquired the property in 2018 for $1.9 million.
For Micah Lacher, president of Anchor Investments LLC, the complex process for conversion to what is now known as The Russell was worthwhile. “Once I saw the stained glass windows, I fell in love with the building and knew that we could turn it into a beautiful hotel,” he says.
Anchor Investments has a distinctive business model for its hotels, which give away most of their profits to local charities. When guests stay at The Russell, Anchor’s vacation rental 605 Lofts or The Gallatin (another East Nashville church converted to a hotel), a portion of the profits goes to Nashville Rescue Mission, Shower Up, Room in the Inn and People Loving Nashville — all organizations helping people experiencing homelessness. Anchor’s charity-forward approach has made the company stand out with sellers, Lacher says, and also allowed them to give back resources to the communities they are changing. According to Lacher, Anchor’s reputation afforded it time with the church group that sold Cumberland Presbyterian.
“The seller loved our vision for the property and loved that we give away the majority of our profits. They gave us the time we needed to get the property rezoned through the city and neighborhood meetings,” he says. “It took us about a year to do all of the construction and get the hotel open. We worked very hard to save all of the historic elements of the building and incorporate them into the project.”
For the Russell’s conversion, Anchor Investments hired Powell, a Nashville-based architecture, interiors and construction firm. Katie Vance, a partner and interior design director at Powell (and co-founder of Porter Flea), used a playful color scheme based on the church’s historic stained glass windows. Vance says Powell “cheekily referenced the building’s former life as a church” through unique details like upcycled headboards made from pews.
Powell has worked on many adaptive reuse projects around the city, including Old Glory, a bar in the former boiler room of a steam cleaners, and The Cordelle, an event space in a historic Victorian home.
For Vance, creative reuse projects can bring exciting surprises. “Historic buildings can have the most gorgeous patina walls/floors or old brick,” says Vance. “Ceilings can have beautiful wood trusses hidden under existing ceiling tile — you just have to look.”
It’s these structural details that help retain the architectural character of a neighborhood, even within mixed-use projects that integrate new construction.
While adaptive reuse can preserve physical sites, some have questioned the effects of redevelopment on neighborhoods themselves. When AJ Capital Partners began redeveloping May Hosiery Mill in 2018, Wedgewood-Houston group SNAP WeHo voiced concerns that local artists would be priced out of their studios by high rents caused by the new hotel. It is difficult to track the impact of large-scale adaptive reuse projects on individual neighborhoods, but SNAP’s concerns are shared elsewhere: They are part of an ongoing discussion about how local artists and their spaces fit into a changing city.
For organizations like Anchor Investments, it’s easy to see how new construction can maintain an active link to the communities in which the projects unfold. An average weekend stay at The Russell provides 16 nights in a bed, 100 free showers or 30 free meals through the homelessness outreach organizations with which the hotel partners.
But for the buildings themselves, adaptive reuse can deliver a more secure future; physical improvements caused by redevelopment can make them more energy-efficient and satisfy modern building codes. Perhaps most significantly, adaptive reuse makes buildings profitable, which can prevent them from being demolished to make way for new construction. And for some developers, even at a higher cost, these conversions are worthwhile: The sites have a character that can’t be manufactured.
