Nashville Post/Scene sports reporter Michael Gallagher and Post sports contributor Logan Butts talk Tennessee Titans.

This week's topics include:

  • Recap of Titans’ 17-10 win over the Texans
  • Malik Willis’ bad game: big deal or no deal?
  • What to make of Jeffery Simmons’ recent remarks about his contract status
  • Why didn’t the Titans trade for an OL or WR at the trade deadline?
  • Predictions for Chiefs game

Follow our hosts on Twitter: @MGsports_@Logan_Butts

Listen to this week's episode on SpotifyApple Podcasts, or below: