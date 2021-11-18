We want the Post’s calendar to include all of your events — ribbon cuttings, networking events, roundtables, holiday parties and more.
To submit your event, first visit calendar.nashvillepost.com. Then, click on the “+Add event” button in the top right corner.
This will take you to the Scene Think platform, where you will need to log in or create an account.
Then, fill out the form with dates, times, locations, a photo and whatever other information you have, and we’ll post it to the site.
If you have any questions, let us know at editor@nashvillepost.com.
