The Metro Council narrowly voted Tuesday evening to approve former Metro Law Director Saul Solomon as the interim finance director.
The vote — 24 in favor and 10 opposed with two abstaining — came amid inflamed frustrations among some on the Metro Council about the fact that Solomon has been defending city contractor Collier Engineering in a legal battle to dodge repaying hundreds of thousands of tax dollars to the city. Many already decried the firm’s reputation for cozying up to city officials who have jurisdiction over the contracts they seek.
Additionally, Solomon’s qualifications were publicly called into question by Metro Councilmembers almost immediately when the nomination was announced, and the debate over his qualifications dominated discussion leading up to the vote. Until asked a direct, yes-or-no question by Councilmember Emily Benedict, Mayor John Cooper adviser Mike Jameson did not mention what some councilmembers did not know, which was that Cooper has already proposed changes to the Metro charter related to qualifications for various positions like the one in question.
“The short answer is: yes,” Jameson answered, saying the amendment is planned for the spring.
Councilmembers spent the better part of an hour agreeing with one another on feeling forced by time constraints to vote in favor of the appointment despite what District 10 Councilmember Zach Young called “the incompetence of this administration” to make timely nominations so that Metro Council has the time to adequately weigh in on the administration’s decision. The administration had 90 days to nominate someone, but the nomination came with only 11 days to go and no further meetings before the appointment period’s end, which Young likened to voting “with a revolver held to our head.”
Aside from time, Metro Councilmembers also worried about bond-related financial issues coming over the next few weeks that will require an expert in the office Kevin Crumbo vacated in late June.
“I find it highly disrespectful of the administration to choose someone involved in what I think is a disgraceful situation with a contractor of Metro that we knew — that anyone with a brain on the first floor of this courthouse would know — would be a media spectacle and cause so much discussion on this council,” Young said. “We’ve got to rake this administration over the coals if they’re going to be this incompetent on things like this, and I’m sick and tired of it.”
The director of finance, along with Metro department heads like the legal director, sits on the Procurement Standards Board. Prior to his confirmation, however, Solomon agreed in a conversation with the Rules, Confirmations and Public Elections Committee to recuse himself from the Procurement Standards Board while he serves as interim finance director.
Solomon’s experience doing bond work immediately after law school and the fact that he is not the first incumbent to be appointed to the office with little finance-related experience made some councilmembers, even Young, comfortable enough to vote in favor of his confirmation.
Jameson said that Solomon's years as head of Bridgestone’s Latin America operation fulfilled a short list of requirements down to which the position can be boiled.
“At the end of the day, if the [crux] of the question is: is there any doubt in your mind that Mr. Solomon can look at what you need for the finance director to deliver,” Jameson argued. “Can he look at the budget and say, ‘What is outgoing and the expenses do not exceed the revenues? Does our debt structure make sense? Is it compliant with policy?’ There is no doubt in our minds that he absolutely fulfills those mission requirements and has had that experience."
Councilmember Delishia Porterfield and nine others voted against confirmation despite largely agreeing with those voting in favor. Like Councilmember Bob Mendes, she challenged his finance experience, cosigned the point that not including Metro Council in these decisions could lead to less diversity and inclusion for the mayoral team and explained that the council is meant to provide checks and balances against the mayoral administration, a power she felt was undercut by acquiescing to vote in favor anyway.
“We’re not going to stop holding people accountable because that is why we were elected,” Porterfield said. “That is why our constituents put us here: to hold people accountable.”
Porterfield added that the argument one cannot judge an attorney by their clients does not apply to private practice wherein attorneys choose whether or not to do business with someone and that the choice may yield repercussions based on the client’s reputation.
Councilmember Brett Withers was a lone voice in a sea of criticisms that extolled Solomon for his leadership as interim executive director of the Metropolitan Development and Housing Agency.
Relatedly, the vote coincided with Atlanta Housing Authority Director Dr. Troy D. White’s first day on the job as MDHA’s new executive director.
