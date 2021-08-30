Mayor John Cooper last week announced that he has picked former Metro Law Director Saul Solomon to succeed Kevin Crumbo as the city's finance director.
Crumbo completed his tenure on Cooper’s team Friday, leaving the office vacant for a little over a week until Solomon takes the helm next week. No stranger to the public sector, Solomon previously served Mayor Karl Dean as law director before departing around this time in 2015 to join the law firm now known as Klein Solomon Mills PLLC — a practice operated since its inception by former Metro attorneys returning to the private sector.
Solomon still holds the position of interim executive director of the Metropolitan Department and Housing Agency alongside Deputy Executive Director Jim Thiltgen, despite MDHA having offered Atlanta Housing Authorities Director Dr. Troy D. White its executive director position in late July.
Solomon’s 35 years of experience also includes a year as president of Bridgestone's Latin America operation and just under five years as president of Bridgestone North America's Commercial Tire Division. Prior to these roles, Solomon had spent nearly nine years with Bridgestone, first as vice president of labor relations for three years and then about six years as general counsel for North and South American legal affairs.
Having received his undergraduate degree from the University of Michigan and his law degree from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, he currently teaches at both Vanderbilt Law School and Owen Graduate School of Management.
“I want to thank our current Finance Director, Kevin Crumbo, for his dedicated service to Nashville and for helping us successfully navigate the most urgent budget crisis in our city’s history,” Cooper said Friday. “Thanks to Kevin’s leadership, the dedication of our finance staff, and the work of Metro Council, Saul will be joining Metro with a structurally balanced budget and solid financial footing.”
At-Large Metro Councilmember Bob Mendes questioned the appointment, citing Metro Charter language that requires "a record of exceptional performance for at least five (5) years as a comptroller or financial head of a large business.”
“Solomon is great,” Mendes added in a follow-up tweet, “but not sure that fits??”
Crumbo's own appointment, early in Cooper's tenure, was fraught, too, after he had advised then-Mayor Megan Barry on a plan to stop inpatient care at Nashville General Hospital.
