Nashville-based networking group Heels and Handshakes, founded by Shannen Stewart, teamed with Nanda Santos’ SHE The Project for a networking and resilience event, dubbed Plot Twist.
The event was held Sept. 15 at The Saint Elle. Alex Vaughn of FLWR Shop, Dee Patel of The Hermitage Hotel and business consultant Brittany Cole made up the panel.
Photos by Tausha Dickinson
