Clearloop, the clean energy company co-founded by former Gov. Phil Bredesen, recently broke ground on a 1-megawatt solar array in Jackson.
According to the company, this is the first utility-scale solar farm in the United States directly financed by solar offsets. It should produce enough energy to power 200 homes.
The effort is being undertaken in partnership with Intuit, Vista Equity Partners, Coolperx, Dropps, Impact Snacks, Hello Bello, Patch, Aether Diamonds, Material Bank and individuals including performer Jason Isbell.
Photos courtesy of Clearloop
