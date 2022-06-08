The Young Enterprising Women Mentoring Forum was held for the third year last month at Pivotal Talent Search in Nashville. Sharon Reynolds, CEO of DevMar Products, sponsored the event, which brought 65 high school girls from Cane Ridge, Maplewood, Pearl Cohn and Whites Creek together to hear from local business leaders.
The keynote speaker was DeLisa Guerrier, CEO of Storyville Gardens Theme Park.
Eight of the students were awarded scholarships to attend a national program in Florida later this year.
Photos by Tina G. Photography
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.