Wellness Vibes Fest, an HBCU-focused wellness festival, popped up at Meharry Medical College and Tennessee State University during National Public Health Week (April 3-10). The festival was created to encourage conversations about health, wellness and vaccine hesitancy, according to a press release. Six Tennessee HBCU campuses were included in the inaugural event presented by the Tennessee Community Engaged Alliance Against COVID-19, the Tennessee Department of Health and the Health Resources and Services Administration.
“As we get beyond the pandemic, there has been a stark rise in vaccine hesitancy," said Dr. Paul Jaurez, professor and director of the Health Disparities Research Center of Excellence at Meharry. "Wellness Vibes Fest aims to continue the conversation, relieve vaccine hesitancy and promote accessible wellness."