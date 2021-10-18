On Oct. 8, the Tennessee Business Roundtable hosted a 2021 “homecoming” meeting — the organization’s first in-person member meeting since January 2020. Roundtable Chairman Matt Kisber welcomed Gov. Bill Lee, who discussed the state’s negotiations with Ford Motor Co.
Tennessee Labor and Workforce Development Commissioner Jeff McCord and Cassie Foote of Collierville PIE also spoke, and Metro Nashville Airport Authority President and CEO Doug Kreulen was the meeting host.
The organization that brings together political, business, nonprofit and academic leaders was founded in 1983.
Photos by Trap the Light Photography and Varallo Public Relations
