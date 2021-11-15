On Thursday, the Nashville Technology Council hosted a cybersecurity briefing — the organization’s first in-person “tech talk” at its Tech Hill Commons space since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The panel included Avertium CISO and senior vice president Paul Caiazzo, FBI supervisory special agent Kevin Varpness, Baker Donelson attorney Justin Daniels and Built Technologies information security director Russ Russell. The panel focused on “what is lurking around the corner for 2022 in cybersecurity and what you need to know to stay ahead and vigilant.”
The Post’s Kathryn Rickmeyer was the moderator.
Photos by Eric England
