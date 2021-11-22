Local commercial real estate and design firm Southeast Venture was founded in 1981 by Dick Sorenson and George Volkert.
The company celebrated its 40th anniversary with a party at their offices near Hundred Oaks earlier this month.
Southeast Venture’s four decades has included work on some of the area’s most recognizable neighborhoods — before they were recognizable. That list includes Cool Springs, Silo Bend and MetroCenter.
Photos by Peyton Hoge
