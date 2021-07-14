Law firm Sherrard Roe Voigt & Harbison recently hosted a reception to mark that Mike Abelow, one of its members, is the 2021 president of the Nashville Bar Association. The organization welcomed Abelow and more than 120 others to the one-acre roof terrace garden on the seventh floor of The Pinnacle at Symphony Place building in SoBro.
Photos by John C. McLemore
