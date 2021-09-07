ServisFirst Bank late last month hosted clients, colleagues and others for a celebration of the company’s new space in the Broadwest office tower.
The Birmingham-based bank’s local operation now works from the newish Midtown development, which will soon see open a second high-rise to offer condominiums and a Hilton Conrad hotel. The bank entered the Nashville market in 2013, shortly after it was founded in Birmingham, and was previously located elsewhere in Midtown.
Photos by Jenni Burton/EightJ Photography
