Members of The Roots Barn team, including John Walker and Nancy VanReece, late last week hosted a celebratory barn raising event to mark progress on the music and events space on Madison Station Boulevard. Also speaking at the gathering were Mayor John Cooper, Rep. Bill Beck, Jed Hilley from the Americana Music Association and leaders of radio station WMOT, which broadcasts Music City Roots.
The timber Roots Barn is forecast to open next March. It is planned to be the showpiece of a campus in Madison that also will include historic Amqui Station, a park and a hub for music-making and Americana. Last week’s event also featured musical performances by Bronwyn Keith-Hynes, Cody Kilby and Frank Evans, Kristin Andreassen and Kyshona.
Photos by Shelly Swanger
