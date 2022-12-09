The Preservation Society of Nashville, a new group aimed at historic preservation in the city, launched this week with an event at a former church in East Nashville.
The organization’s co-founders are Kelleigh Bannen and Colson Horton, who also serve on the board. Other board members are Nick Birren, Gary Burke, Nick Dryden, Rachel Halvorson, Lynn Maddox, Keith Meacham, Sam Reed, Mark Simmons, Cyril Stewart, Brian Tibbs, Mary Ann Weprin and Holly Williams.
Strategic advisers include Heritage Foundation CEO Bari Beasley, Heritage Foundation COO Meg Hershey and Todd McKee of T. McKee Law. Ex-officio board members include Patrick McIntyre of the Tennessee Historical Commission, Metro Councilmember Jeff Syracuse, Tim Walker of the Metro Historical Commission and Dr. Learotha Williams of Tennessee State University.
“Nashville’s unprecedented season of growth has brought remarkable opportunities and so much prosperity to our city, and we honor that,” Bannen said in a release. “However, the need for historic preservation has never been greater or more urgent. We believe that we can both celebrate Nashville’s growth, while offering the chance to shape that growth in a way that honors Nashville’s unique history and places.”