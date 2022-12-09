The Preservation Society of Nashville, a new group aimed at historic preservation in the city, launched this week with an event at a former church in East Nashville.

The organization’s co-founders are Kelleigh Bannen and Colson Horton, who also serve on the board. Other board members are Nick Birren, Gary Burke, Nick Dryden, Rachel Halvorson, Lynn Maddox, Keith Meacham, Sam Reed, Mark Simmons, Cyril Stewart, Brian Tibbs, Mary Ann Weprin and Holly Williams.