The team at whole-animal butcher Porter Road last week celebrated the opening of a 28,000-square-foot processing facility in northwest of Clarksville in Princeton, Kentucky, which will grow to employ more than 80 people. The company’s existing 6,000-square-foot facility nearby has been running at capacity and co-founders Chris Carter and James Peisker earlier this year secured $10 million in funding to support their growth plans. Porter Road, which has more than doubled its sales in the past year, will celebrate its 10th anniversary in September.
Photos courtesy of Porter Road
