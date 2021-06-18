The team at the Greater Nashville Technology Council on Thursday hosted its annual Summer Party, which was presented by Thnks and held in the parking lot of the council’s home at Tech Hill Commons. Also helping sponsor the gathering of hundreds of area tech leaders were Silex Data Solutions, Groups360, Atiba and Cspire.
Photos by Nathan Zucker courtesy of the Tech Council
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.