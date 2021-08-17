Leaders from all corners of Middle Tennessee’s tech sector gathered downtown late last week at The Bell Tower in SoBro for the Greater Nashville Technology Council’s 2021 Annual Meeting. The event featured a state-of-the-sector address from NTC President and CEO Brian Moyer — highlighted by a progress report on the region’s job growth — as well as a talk from Courtney Pogue, Metro’s new economic development director, and a sit-down with Steve Miranda, executive vice president of Oracle.
Photos by Nathan Zucker
