The Nashville Health Care Council last week returned to in-person panels for the first time since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic at the Westin Nashville downtown with “Developing Health Care ventures: Investor and Entrepreneur Collaborations,” the council’s partnership with the Nashville Capital Network.
The groups brought together Annie Lamont of Oak HC/FT, Ben Leedle of Blue Zones, G.B. Pratt of ModifyHealth and Brad Smith of Main Street Health to talk about how they are working together on care delivery issues. Leigh Walton of Bass Berry & Sims moderated the discussion.
Photos by Donn Jones
