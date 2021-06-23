The team behind Nearest Green Distillery last week formally reopened the Shelbyville distillery after it was closed to the public for more than a year but continued to be built out. The reopening unveiled the second phase of Nearest Green’s $50 million development at the former Sand Creek Farm walking horse farm and event center, which includes a welcome center in the former horse show arena, the Barrel House BBQ & Brew restaurant and Philo + Frank’s, which is being billed as the world’s first non-alcoholic speakeasy.
“We could not be more honored to have the opportunity to share the history of Tennessee, and to couple that with honoring the history of one of the greatest figures in the spirits industry, Nearest Green,” said Fawn Weaver, CEO and founder of Uncle Nearest. “It’s a distillery experience unlike any other, and nothing can prepare guests for what they will see when they come to visit.”
Weaver and her team plan to later this summer also open Humble Baron, an entertainment venue and restaurant, and the Nearest Green Still House.
Photos by Collin Fatke Photography
