The Nashville Conflict Resolution Center honored three “community heroes” at its annual Mediation Matters breakfast at Hillwood Country Club on Sept. 22.
The three honored were Bill Norton, Vaughn Wilson and Ava Christian.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Year Access
|$120.00
|for 365 days
|1 Day Access
|$10.00
|for 1 day
|2 Year Access
|$216.00
|for 730 days
|3 Year Access
|$288.00
|for 1095 days
The Nashville Conflict Resolution Center honored three “community heroes” at its annual Mediation Matters breakfast at Hillwood Country Club on Sept. 22.
The three honored were Bill Norton, Vaughn Wilson and Ava Christian.
Norton, a member at Bradley Arant Boult Cummings, helped found NCRC and has been a board member and volunteer since.
Wilson works with the Metro Nashville Office of Financial Accountability and has assisted with NCRC’s direct allocation for more than a decade.
Christian is an MDHA property manager who was celebrated for referring residents to NCRC.
The NCRC was founded in 2000 and provides mediation to low-income individuals in the Nashville area.
Photos by Kendra Gene Motycka
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.