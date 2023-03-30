Mayor John Cooper, Metro Police Chief John Drake and First Lady Jill Biden were among the city, state and federal representatives to lead a community vigil Wednesday in the wake of the Monday shooting at Covenant School in Green Hills.
Local musicians Sheryl Crow, Margo Price and Ketch Secor performed during the gathering, held at Public Square Park in front of City Hall. Various family members related to Mike Hill, one of the six victims in the shooting, stood on stage.
Metro Councilmember Russ Pulley and state Rep. Harold Love were among the speakers.
Love, a pastor, asked for "love to bring healing, grace to bring compassion and strength to bring change so this never happens again."
More events are scheduled this week, including a Thursday protest at the state Capitol, where supermajority Republicans have delayed hearings on gun-related legislation previously scheduled to be heard this week.
Photos by Hamilton Matthew Masters